Tesco Finest Falanghina 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

  • Energy392kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 314kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • FALANGHINA DEL SANNIO, DRY WHITE WINE
  • This crisp and complex wine has been crafted by Feudi using native Falanghina grapes from Campania and small batch production methods. Some lees ageing gives added depth to the perfectly balanced flavours of orange peel,stone fruit,acacia flowers,and leaves a deliciously long fresh finish.Enjoy with simple seafood dishes such as fish pie.Store in a cool,dark place.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.Contains Sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp and complex white wine. Some lees aging gives added depth to the perfectly balanced flavours of orange peel, stone fruit, acacia flowers, and leaves a deliciously long fresh finish. Enjoy with simple seafood dishes.

Region of Origin

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Feudi

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Pierpaolo Sirch

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Fresh & fruity

Grape Variety

Falanghina

Vinification Details

  • Alcoholic fermentation in stainless steel tanks at 16/18°C. Maturation: about 5 mounths in stainless tanks in contact with its lees.

History

  • Ancient variety, named after the name of the cultivation technique (Falanga was a long wood support for vines growing over trees). In the ‘30s, a group of enologists crowned Falanghina as one of the best Italian grapes, largely recommending its dissemination for the best production in the principal wine zones of the south.

Regional Information

  • Irpinia is a region of the Apennine Mountains in Campania, South Italy about 40 km east of Naples. In antiquity this was the territory of the Hirpini. The name "Irpinia" derives from the Oscan word "hirpus", which means wolf, and the wolf remains Irpinia's symbol to this day. The territory is largely mountainous, with an intricate network of hills and valleys and a predominantly limestone. Irpinia has a proud tradition of producing wines, cheeses, salami, chestnuts, hazelnuts and the black truffles.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • S.G. Agri,
  • Sorbo Serpico,
  • 83050 (AV),
  • Italy.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy314kJ / 76kcal392kJ / 95kcal
Alcohol10.24g12.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

