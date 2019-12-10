Tesco Finest Falanghina 75Cl
- Energy392kJ 95kcal5%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 314kJ / 76kcal
Product Description
- FALANGHINA DEL SANNIO, DRY WHITE WINE
- This crisp and complex wine has been crafted by Feudi using native Falanghina grapes from Campania and small batch production methods. Some lees ageing gives added depth to the perfectly balanced flavours of orange peel,stone fruit,acacia flowers,and leaves a deliciously long fresh finish.Enjoy with simple seafood dishes such as fish pie.Store in a cool,dark place.
- Wine of Italy
- Fresh & fruity
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite.
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.Contains Sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Crisp and complex white wine. Some lees aging gives added depth to the perfectly balanced flavours of orange peel, stone fruit, acacia flowers, and leaves a deliciously long fresh finish. Enjoy with simple seafood dishes.
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Feudi
Type of Closure
Other
Wine Maker
Pierpaolo Sirch
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Taste Category
Fresh & fruity
Grape Variety
Falanghina
Vinification Details
- Alcoholic fermentation in stainless steel tanks at 16/18°C. Maturation: about 5 mounths in stainless tanks in contact with its lees.
History
- Ancient variety, named after the name of the cultivation technique (Falanga was a long wood support for vines growing over trees). In the ‘30s, a group of enologists crowned Falanghina as one of the best Italian grapes, largely recommending its dissemination for the best production in the principal wine zones of the south.
Regional Information
- Irpinia is a region of the Apennine Mountains in Campania, South Italy about 40 km east of Naples. In antiquity this was the territory of the Hirpini. The name "Irpinia" derives from the Oscan word "hirpus", which means wolf, and the wolf remains Irpinia's symbol to this day. The territory is largely mountainous, with an intricate network of hills and valleys and a predominantly limestone. Irpinia has a proud tradition of producing wines, cheeses, salami, chestnuts, hazelnuts and the black truffles.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- S.G. Agri,
- Sorbo Serpico,
- 83050 (AV),
- Italy.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|314kJ / 76kcal
|392kJ / 95kcal
|Alcohol
|10.24g
|12.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
