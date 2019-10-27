By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 750G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 750G
£ 2.50
£0.33/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy343kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2286kJ / 548kcal

Product Description

  • Hazelnut chocolate spread.
  • RICH & NUTTY Blended in Belgium for a deep, chocolatey flavour.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Hazelnut (13%), Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (7%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya and peanuts. Also, may contain other nuts, peanuts and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

50 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy2286kJ / 548kcal343kJ / 82kcal
Fat34.0g5.1g
Saturates7.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate53.0g8.0g
Sugars48.0g7.2g
Fibre2.9g0.4g
Protein6.1g0.9g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Won’t buy until palm oil is omitted

1 stars

Won’t buy until palm oil is omitted

Always a winner in my house

5 stars

My kids love chocolate spread but this is the favourite one. It last a lot longer than other brands.

