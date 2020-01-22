Street Kitchen Korean Bulgogi Meal Kit

An absolutely delicious dinner for all the family.
First time using this. I tweaked it as well. I sliced sirloin steak into long thin strips and marinaded them in fresh ginger, fresh garlic and fresh chilli, plus the ginger and garlic paste from the meal kit. I cut up some broccoli into tiny florets and steamed them for just a few minutes. I stopped the cooking by putting them in cold water and changing the water a few times. I fried sliced red onions, sliced red and orange peppers. I added the beef (plus all marinade) for just one minute. I added the sauce sachet and the broccoli and heated until bubbling. I added a dollop of half fat creme fraiche and some freshly sliced birds eye chilli to taste. Absolutely delicious spooned over noodles. Yummy!
Quick, easy and delicious
I love the Street Kitchen range - quick, easy and tasty (this one works with chicken too). I like adding in vegetables like red pepper, spring onion and Chinese cabbage and having green beans on the side. Most of the range tastes great with the Tilda steamed coconut rice.