Street Kitchen Korean Bulgogi Meal Kit

5(2)Write a review
£ 1.45
£0.57/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Korean Bulgogi Beef
  • Enriched with soy and a distinctive blend of spices, this Korean stir-fry sauce is simplicity at its best. Just add meat & vegetables.
  • What would a trip to Korea be without dining at one or more of the country's many Galbi Houses?
  • Furthermore how could you possibly decline the wafting invitation sent with the misty fragrances from busy grills laden with spice-soaked meats. How could you not sit for a while to enjoy the simple pleasure of this traditional Korean style of BBQ? Beyond a doorway is food that looks like simplicity on a plate and made spectacular by the numerous in-house secret sauce blends.
  • Our Korean Bulgogi Beef Stir-Fry pays homage to the Galbi Houses of Korea. Developed over time we are pleased to offer you a distinctive blend of ingredients so you can eat with joy.
  • Authentic food styles grow progressively from the spaces where people gather and share: on the streets, at markets and in community. The subtle variation on a particular dish celebrates the creativity and individuality of those who love to cook with passion. We see this everywhere.
  • With Street Kitchen we have gathered the essence of real Asian cuisines and packaged each one in a way that invites you to bring your distinctive style to our range of products. We only ask that you cook with joy!
  • All natural
  • Three simple steps
  • Serves 3 -4 in 20 mins
  • Just a hint of spice
  • Also great with chicken, pork or seafood
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 255G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Garlic, Sugar, Ginger, Apple Juice Concentrate, Soy Sauce Powder, Sesame Seeds, Corn Starch, White Vinegar, Natural Flavours, Salt, Natural Colours (Caramel 1, Paprika Oleoresin), Dehydrated Vegetable, Spices, Vegetable Powder, Food Acid (Citric Acid), Vegetable Gum (Xanthan), Sesame Oil, Smoke Flavour

Allergy Information

  • Contains Soya, Sesame, May contain Gluten

Storage

Store unopened in a cool dry location

Produce of

Product of India

Number of uses

Servings per packed: 4; Serving size: 64g

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Passage Foods Pty Ltd,
  • 91-97 Woodlands Dve,
  • Braeside,
  • VIC,
  • Australia 3195.

Importer address

  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Office 8,
  • 1 Clocktower Park,
  • Long Moor Lane,
  • Liverpool,
  • L10 1LD.

Return to

  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Office 8,
  • 1 Clocktower Park,
  • Long Moor Lane,
  • Liverpool,
  • L10 1LD.
  • Ph: +44 0151 214 3075
  • sales@wwfa.co.uk
  • www.wwfa.co.uk

Net Contents

255g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving
Energy 392 kJ / 93 kcal251 kJ / 60 kcal
Fat 2g1.3g
of which saturates 0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate 19g12.2g
of which sugars 11g7g
Protein 2g1.3g
Salt 1.4g0.9g

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

An absolutely delicious dinner for all the family.

5 stars

First time using this. I tweaked it as well. I sliced sirloin steak into long thin strips and marinaded them in fresh ginger, fresh garlic and fresh chilli, plus the ginger and garlic paste from the meal kit. I cut up some broccoli into tiny florets and steamed them for just a few minutes. I stopped the cooking by putting them in cold water and changing the water a few times. I fried sliced red onions, sliced red and orange peppers. I added the beef (plus all marinade) for just one minute. I added the sauce sachet and the broccoli and heated until bubbling. I added a dollop of half fat creme fraiche and some freshly sliced birds eye chilli to taste. Absolutely delicious spooned over noodles. Yummy!

Quick, easy and delicious

5 stars

I love the Street Kitchen range - quick, easy and tasty (this one works with chicken too). I like adding in vegetables like red pepper, spring onion and Chinese cabbage and having green beans on the side. Most of the range tastes great with the Tilda steamed coconut rice.

