Street Kitchen Japan Teriyaki Meal Kit 255G

Product Description
- Japanese Teriyaki Chicken Kit
- With this pack comes the secret to Japanese cuisine, simplicity in preparation and delicacy in flavours to compliment your choice of fresh ingredients. The perfect meal for anytime, ready in 20 minutes.
- The flavours and foods of Japan seem to be so simple that you could be forgiven for thinking that just about anyone could throw a bento box together. Yet like most things in Japan; simple, elegant and delicate takes knowledge and skills; and then a whole lot of understanding about the relationship between food, nature and the ever-unfolding seasons.
- What becomes apparent over time is none of this is serendipitous; food styling and presentation, complimentary flavours and textures come together beautifully, served in small and assorted bowls and plates. And there is always enough - always!
- Piqued your interest? How better to satisfy that, but to start with your own style of Teriyaki served with a bowl of fragrant rice and a side of sweet Asian pickles. Just take a leaf from the Japanese and cook with joy.
- Authentic food styles grow progressively from the spaces where people gather and share: on the streets, at markets and in community. The subtle variation on a particular dish celebrates the creativity and individuality of those who love to cook with passion. We see this everywhere.
- With Street Kitchen we have gathered the essence of real street cuisines and packaged each one in a way that invites you to bring your distinctive style to our range of products. We only ask that you cook with joy!
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Whole spices rich flavour
- All natural
- Serves 3-4 in 20 mins
- Pack size: 255g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Garlic, Soy Sauce [Soybean, Wheat, Water, Salt], Ginger, Rice Wine, Apple Juice Concentrate, White Vinegar, Corn Starch, Sesame Seeds, Salt, Spices, Natural Colours (Paprika Oleoresin, Caramel I), Food Acid (Citric Acid), Sesame Oil, Vegetable Gum (Xanthan), Spice Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store unopened in a cool dry location
Produce of
Product of India
Preparation and Usage
- You Will Need:
- 600g Diced Chicken Pieces
- 1 Cup Red Pepper, Sliced or Diced
- 1 Medium Onion, Sliced
- 500g (2 Cups) Cooked Jasmine Rice to Serve
- Cooking Instructions:
- 1. Coat: Mix Ginger & Garlic paste through diced chicken and set aside while you chop your vegetables.
- 2. Sear: Add chicken to a hot and well-oiled wok and fry for 3 minutes or until well seared. Add vegetables and fry for a further 2 minutes.
- 3. Simmer: Add cooking sauce to wok, stir contents, reduce heat to low and simmer until meat is fully cooked (approx. 20 minutes). Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve immediately on a bed of Jasmine rice.
- Chefs Suggestion
- Thread chicken pieces onto bamboo skewers, marinate overnight in a mix of the sauce and paste. BBQ or pan fry, sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve with rice.
Number of uses
Servings per package: 4, Serving size: 64 g
Importer address
- Worldwide Food Associates,
- Unit 2D Dovecote Court,
- Stanley Grange Business Village,
- Merseyside,
- L34 4AR.
Net Contents
255g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|875kJ /208 kcal
|560kJ /133 kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|1.5g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|44g
|28g
|of which sugars
|32g
|21g
|Protein
|3g
|2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.5g
