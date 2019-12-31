Blue Dragon 3 Step Penang Curry 271G
Offer
Product Description
- Individual sachets of Thai panang curry paste, coconut milk, dried kaffir lime leaf and crushed peanuts.
- A light, fragrant curry native to Thailand. The secret to a great Thai curry is the freshness and balance of Thai ingredients that are ground into paste. At Blue Dragon, we grind our paste in Thailand to capture all the rich flavours, include galangal, lemongrass, garlic and shallots.
- Key ingredients in Thai Panang curry
- Galangal, lemongrass, garlic and shallots are ingredients you'll find in most Thai curry pastes as they form the base flavour. Lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves add to the aroma, while Galangal is a root similar to ginger - but much more potent. The red colour comes from the dried red chillies.
- The additional crushed peanuts adds both flavour and texture, while the kaffir lime leaves is traditionally the only Thai herb added.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 271g
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (74%) [Coconut Extract, Water, Stabiliser (E466)], Thai Panang Curry Paste (19%) [Coconut Cream, Palm Sugar (3%), Lemongrass (2%), Dried Red Chillies (2%), Garlic (1%), Whole Peanuts (1%), Shallot (1%), Salt, Kaffir Lime Peel (0.8%), Galangal (0.5%), Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Coriander Seeds, White Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (E306)], Crushed Peanuts (7%), Dried Kaffir Lime Leaf (0.4%)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts and Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Feeling inspired?
- We love to personalise our Thai curries with these handy tips:
- Adjust your heat level by choosing how many of our dried chillies to add.
- Add a splash of water, 50ml, at the end of cooking for a more authentic Thai consistency.
- Add a teaspoon of palm or caster sugar to finish with a balanced flavour.
- Add finely chopped red chillies or fresh coriander to dress the curry before serving.
- Cook for longer to separate the oils for an authentic look.
- 3 Step
- 1 Gently fry the aromatic paste
- 2 Stir in the coconut milk
- 3 Add the dry & fresh ingredients
- Mild... but add dried chillies for extra spice!
Number of uses
Average serving size 135g; Average serving per pack 2
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Return to
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
271g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|993kJ/240kcal
|1330kJ/322kcal
|Fat
|21.0g
|28.0g
|of which saturates
|14.0g
|19.0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|9.5g
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|3.8g
|Protein
|4.4g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.57g
|0.77g
