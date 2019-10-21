By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Korean Seaweed Snack 4G

£ 0.70
£1.75/10g

Product Description

  • "Roasted Seaweed with Sesame Oil"
  • Crispy seaweed with a touch of salt
  • 0g trans fat per pack
  • Gluten free
  • No preservatives and MSG
  • Pack size: 4g

Information

Ingredients

Seaweed (60%), Corn Oil, Sesame Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Product of Korea

Additives

  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • CAUTION : Do not eat desiccant packed found inside.

Distributor address

  • JFC (UK) Ltd.,
  • Unit 17,
  • 7 Premier Park Road,
  • London,
  • NW10 7NZ,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

4g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2152kJ/516kcal
Fat 32g
of which saturates < 0.1g
Carbohydrate 26g
of which sugars < 0.5g
Protein 30g
Salt 2.5g

Safety information

CAUTION : Do not eat desiccant packed found inside.

Delish!

5 stars

One of my favourite snacks, crispy and salty deliciousness

