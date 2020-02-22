Tesco Jkrwp13 Rapid Boil White Plastic Kettle New

Replacement filter?
Just like the previous review the mesh in the filter has disintegrated and I don't want to have to throw the kettle out as it is still fine. Please reply as to whether there is a replacement filter available. Thanks
the mesh in the filter
I have had this kettle for few years now, and descaling it regularly should last, I hope more years to come. However, the mesh in the filter at the spout, has disintegrated and I wonder if there is a replacement that can be bought?
Brilliant kettle
Very good quality It looks more expensive and Boils very quickly and pours perfectly Don’t bother with more expensive kettles It is a Matt finish too which makes it look good quality
Rapid, yeah?
Rapid boil???!! If this is rapid boil, I’m glad I didn’t buy a normal boil, I think I could boil enough water for a cup of tea using a candle, quicker.
Good value kettle
Have only had kettle for three weeks but am very happy with it so far. Quick boiling and much quieter than my previous more expensive kettle.
Practical, handy
Large switch for on/off, clear display and on-lighting, fills, sits and pours well. The only drawback is that the lead is only 2'3" long, so you may need to use an extension lead, depending on the geography of your kitchen and its power points.
Compact design
A smart looking trim design kettle, ideal capacity, my only criticism is that the lid could raise to a little nearer vertical to make filling even easier.
Excellent value and product
Excellent value and product, much better than a more expensive and noisy kettle which it has replaced.
Good value kettle
Very good value kettle. Quick delivery. Pleased with this kettle.
Looks good
very happy with product but i have only had it for 1 week