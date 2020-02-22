By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jkrwp13 Rapid Boil White Plastic Kettle New

Tesco Jkrwp13 Rapid Boil White Plastic Kettle New
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco JKRWP13 rapid-boil jug kettle in white with 1.5L capacity
  • 360-degree rotating base
  • Removable limescale filter
  • - 3kW concealed, rapid boil element
  • - 1.5L Capacity
  • - 360-degree base means you can replace the kettle on the base to face in any direction.
  • The Tesco rapid-boil jug kettle features a smart, traditional design in white.
  • With a 1.5L capacity and 3kW heating element, you can save time thanks to this electric kettle.
  • The concealed heating element makes cleaning easier thanks to a smooth surface that can be wiped clean.
  • The removable limescale filter extends the life of your Tesco kettle and stops particles getting into your hot drink.
  • The 360-degree base means you can replace the kettle on the base to face in any direction.
  • Matching Toaster Available Tesco 2TWP13 White 2 Slice Toaster

Replacement filter?

5 stars

Just like the previous review the mesh in the filter has disintegrated and I don't want to have to throw the kettle out as it is still fine. Please reply as to whether there is a replacement filter available. Thanks

the mesh in the filter

5 stars

I have had this kettle for few years now, and descaling it regularly should last, I hope more years to come. However, the mesh in the filter at the spout, has disintegrated and I wonder if there is a replacement that can be bought?

Brilliant kettle

5 stars

Very good quality It looks more expensive and Boils very quickly and pours perfectly Don’t bother with more expensive kettles It is a Matt finish too which makes it look good quality

Rapid, yeah?

1 stars

Rapid boil???!! If this is rapid boil, I’m glad I didn’t buy a normal boil, I think I could boil enough water for a cup of tea using a candle, quicker.

Good value kettle

5 stars

Have only had kettle for three weeks but am very happy with it so far. Quick boiling and much quieter than my previous more expensive kettle.

Practical, handy

4 stars

Large switch for on/off, clear display and on-lighting, fills, sits and pours well. The only drawback is that the lead is only 2'3" long, so you may need to use an extension lead, depending on the geography of your kitchen and its power points.

Compact design

4 stars

A smart looking trim design kettle, ideal capacity, my only criticism is that the lid could raise to a little nearer vertical to make filling even easier.

Excellent value and product

5 stars

Excellent value and product, much better than a more expensive and noisy kettle which it has replaced.

Good value kettle

4 stars

Very good value kettle. Quick delivery. Pleased with this kettle.

Looks good

5 stars

very happy with product but i have only had it for 1 week

