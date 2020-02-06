By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Jkrbp13kettle Rapid Boil Black Plastic Kettle New

4.5(55)Write a review
Tesco Jkrbp13kettle Rapid Boil Black Plastic Kettle New
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco JKRBP13 rapid-boil jug kettle in black with 1.5L capacity
  • 360-degree rotating base
  • Removable limescale filter
  • - 3kW concealed, rapid boil element
  • - 1.5L Capacity
  • - 360-degree base means you can replace the kettle on the base to face in any direction.
  • The Tesco rapid-boil jug kettle features a smart, traditional design in black.
  • With a 1.5L capacity and 3kW heating element, you can save time thanks to this electric kettle.
  • The concealed heating element makes cleaning easier thanks to a smooth surface that can be wiped clean.
  • The removable limescale filter extends the life of your Tesco kettle and stops particles getting into your hot drink.
  • The 360-degree base means you can replace the kettle on the base to face in any direction.
  • Matching Toaster Available Tesco 2TBP13 Black 2 Slice Toaster

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

55 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent, easy to use, durable product, let down

4 stars

Excellent, easy to use, durable product, let down by the lack of replacement parts, or I would have given it 5 stars! An excellent kettle, has been in constant, careful use for 2.5 years, and now the filter has disintegrated, I have tried and tried this morning to track down a replacement, but they are not available anywhere. Customer services answer is to replace the whole kettle, very disappointing, and such a waste of resources while we are all trying to live more sustainably!

I wouldn't buy this again

3 stars

This is the second one we have purchased. The switch broke each time. The second kettle only lasted 11 months. A cheap kettle and you get what you pay for!

Bought this to use at work. Kettle didn't work ke

1 stars

Bought this to use at work. Kettle didn't work kept clicking off after 3 seconds. Taking it back today.

arrrgggghhhhh

1 stars

no matter how i try for months now cant get rid of that metallic taste. all remadys tried.

Great rapid boil kettle

5 stars

Great cheap rapid boil, easy to fill, light weight kettle. It’s only 1.5L capacity not the usual 1.7L. Why pay more just to boil water.

Fast boil but switch keeps breaking off!!

3 stars

We have had three of these rapid boil kettles and while they do as they say and does boil fast the switch has broken off on the first two and seems to be a design fault.The switch starts getting a bit floppy then eventually breaks off completely. We have replaced them with the same due to the price otherwise we would have looked elsewhere.

For the price, cannot complane atall, brilliant

5 stars

Bought about a month ago, works fine, really good buy for the price, chuffed with it

Great value

5 stars

Bought this Tesco product as I know they always produce well made own brand products.

Good value

5 stars

This is the second kettle I have bought and the first one has been excellent. Just bought new one only because of staining from our hard water area. Still worked.

Great value. Really quiet.

5 stars

Bought for work. Didn’t want anything fancy and whilst it is basic it’s really good quality and great value. Really quiet too

1-10 of 55 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco 2Tbp13 Black Toaster 2 Slice

£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Tesco Sm12 Sandwich Toaster Ss18

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Tesco Jk30 Stainless Steel Kettle

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Morphy Richards Dimensions 2 Slice Toaster Black

£ 30.00
£30.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here