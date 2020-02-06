Tesco Jkrbp13kettle Rapid Boil Black Plastic Kettle New

Excellent, easy to use, durable product, let down
Excellent, easy to use, durable product, let down by the lack of replacement parts, or I would have given it 5 stars! An excellent kettle, has been in constant, careful use for 2.5 years, and now the filter has disintegrated, I have tried and tried this morning to track down a replacement, but they are not available anywhere. Customer services answer is to replace the whole kettle, very disappointing, and such a waste of resources while we are all trying to live more sustainably!
I wouldn't buy this again
This is the second one we have purchased. The switch broke each time. The second kettle only lasted 11 months. A cheap kettle and you get what you pay for!
Bought this to use at work. Kettle didn't work kept clicking off after 3 seconds. Taking it back today.
arrrgggghhhhh
no matter how i try for months now cant get rid of that metallic taste. all remadys tried.
Great rapid boil kettle
Great cheap rapid boil, easy to fill, light weight kettle. It’s only 1.5L capacity not the usual 1.7L. Why pay more just to boil water.
Fast boil but switch keeps breaking off!!
We have had three of these rapid boil kettles and while they do as they say and does boil fast the switch has broken off on the first two and seems to be a design fault.The switch starts getting a bit floppy then eventually breaks off completely. We have replaced them with the same due to the price otherwise we would have looked elsewhere.
For the price, cannot complane atall, brilliant
Bought about a month ago, works fine, really good buy for the price, chuffed with it
Great value
Bought this Tesco product as I know they always produce well made own brand products.
Good value
This is the second kettle I have bought and the first one has been excellent. Just bought new one only because of staining from our hard water area. Still worked.
Great value. Really quiet.
Bought for work. Didn’t want anything fancy and whilst it is basic it’s really good quality and great value. Really quiet too