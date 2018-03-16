By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Contigo Ashland Bottle Purple 710Ml

4(9)Write a review
Contigo Ashland Bottle Purple 710Ml
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • AUTOSPOUT® button operates flip-up drink spout with one touch
  • Durable Tritan plastic body will not stain or retain odours
  • Dishwasher safe
  • - 710ml
  • - Colour: Purple
  • - Durable and innovative Tritan plastic which is odourless, stainless and 100% BPA free.
  • - Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning,
  • Enjoy convenient drinking on the go with Contigo Ashland water bottle. With patented Autospout® technology, the spout flips open at the touch of a button, allowing for easy one-handed drinking. A special locking mechanism keeps you from accidentally pressing the Autospout® button, while a carabiner clip makes it easy to clip the bottle to your bag or belt.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

seemed to good to be true and was!

1 stars

Great drink bottle but leaks after a couple of uses and is impossible to clean in the mouth piece. Mine has mildew in the mouth piece and needs to be binned.

Great bottle

5 stars

Great bottle so far. Own 3 of these and all still working great. Makes a big change over the general gym bottle

Great water bottle!

5 stars

Good quality, easy to use and good price from Tesco.

Secure and durable

4 stars

I bought this a few months ago. I am really pleased. pros - Doesn't leak and the secure lock on the side works! cons - As the mouthpiece flips up, it flicks water/juice so make sure its pointing at someone else. I would buy another one.

Sprays from spout.

3 stars

Nice looking bottle, like the lock feature. However after initially filling and closing the bottle to transport to work, the first time you open it, a large spray of the contents comes from the spout.

Excellent for the gym

5 stars

Super bottle love the lock. Easy to use whilst running

Great bottle

5 stars

Love the way you can press a button and it releases the spout. It also folds back in easily. Happy with this product.

Great Purchase.

5 stars

Bought this a couple of weeks ago, and didn't realise the standard of water bottle I'd bought. It has a lock, a great flip spout and a perfect shape to carry/attach to my bag. The value on this water bottle for me is fantastic. I'd recommend this to anyone!!!

Contiguous bottle

5 stars

This is the third one I have bought from you for my grandkids they love them.Also Tesco direct service and delivery is excellent.

Usually bought next

Contigo Autoseal Bottle Sangria

£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Contigo Fruit Infuser Bottle 760Ml

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Contigo Cortland Bottle Blue 680Ml

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Tesco Sipper Bottle Purple 600Ml

£ 6.00
£6.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here