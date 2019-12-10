By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Meridian Hazelnut & Cocoa Butter 170G

3.5(4)Write a review
Meridian Hazelnut & Cocoa Butter 170G
£ 3.50
£2.06/100g

Product Description

  • Cocoa & Hazelnut Butter
  • Our roasted hazelnuts are blended together with cocoa powder, pure coconut and a dash of honey for a delicious indulgent taste.
  • At Meridian, we're committed to producing foods that make you feel great because they taste delicious. We select the finest, simplest ingredients so that you can enjoy nature's energy.
  • With coconut & honey
  • No added palm oil, salt and refined sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170g
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Hazelnuts (75%), Honey (10%), Cocoa Powder (7%), Coconut (5%), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for other Nut, Peanut or Sesame allergy sufferers

Storage

Store cool & dry. Once opened, consume within 1 month.Best before end: See lid

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Uses
  • Delicious spread on toast or add to smoothies, cakes and bakes or simply with just a spoon, as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Coconut oil separation is natural because we don't use palm oil
  • Stir me up!

Name and address

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.

Return to

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.
  • www.meridianfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gReference Intake
Energy 2730kJ 661 kcal
Fat 59.9g
of which saturates 10.4g
Carbohydrate 14.5g
of which sugars 9.5g
Fibre 5.6g
Protein 13.2g
Salt <0.1g
Thiamine0.2mg(20.2%)
Calcium 135.4mg(16.9%)
Potassium 712mg(35%)
Iron 6.8mg(48.3%)
Vitamins & Minerals--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Love this! Just wish it didnt keep going out of stock. So much nicer (and better for you) than the cocoa and peanut butter.

nice spread

5 stars

nice spread

The product separates and must be stirred before e

1 stars

The product separates and must be stirred before each and every use.

It tastes of hazelnuts, not cocoa

3 stars

The quality itself isn't bad, but the title is somewhat misleading as it tastes of only hazelnuts. I was hoping for a dairy free alternative of other chocolate spreads, but this is not it if that is what you are looking for. If you are looking for an actual hazelnut tasting spread, then this is the product you are looking for.

