Meridian Hazelnut & Cocoa Butter 170G

Delicious
Love this! Just wish it didnt keep going out of stock. So much nicer (and better for you) than the cocoa and peanut butter.
nice spread
The product separates and must be stirred before each and every use.
It tastes of hazelnuts, not cocoa
The quality itself isn't bad, but the title is somewhat misleading as it tastes of only hazelnuts. I was hoping for a dairy free alternative of other chocolate spreads, but this is not it if that is what you are looking for. If you are looking for an actual hazelnut tasting spread, then this is the product you are looking for.