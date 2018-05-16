By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
7 Days Mini Croissant With Cocoa Filling 185G

7 Days Mini Croissant With Cocoa Filling 185G
£ 1.00
£0.54/100g

Product Description

  • Mini croissant with cocoa filling.
  • Pack size: 185g

Information

Ingredients

Dough: Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cotton Seed Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Stabilizer (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast, Salt, Vanillin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Calcium Propionate 0.1%), Cocoa Filling 34%: Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Low Fat Cocoa Powder 7%, Skimmed Milk Powder, Ethyl Alcohol, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Vanillin, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate 0.1%)

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a facility that uses as raw materials: Eggs, Nuts, Soya products, May contain Nuts

Produce of

Produced in EU

Number of uses

Pack contains about 6.6 portions

Name and address

  • Regus House,
  • 1010 Cambourne Business Park,
  • Cambourne,
  • Cambridge,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB23 6DP.

Return to

  • www.7days.com

Net Contents

185g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion 28g:
Energy:1862kJ/ 446kcal521kJ/125kcal
Fat:26g7.3g
of which Saturates:13g3.6g
Carbohydrate:45g13g
of which Sugars:17g4.8g
Protein:7.0g2.0g
Salt:0.65g0.18g
Pack contains about 6.6 portions--

