7 Days Double Max Croissant With Vanilla & Cherry 80G

7 Days Double Max Croissant With Vanilla & Cherry 80G

Product Description

  • Croissant with vanilla flavour cream and sour cherry filling.
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Dough: Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cotton Seed Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Stabilizer (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Yeast, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Vanillin, Preservative (Calcium Propionate 0.1%), Vanilla Flavour Cream 17%: Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Ethyl Alcohol, Egg Yolk Powder, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Stabilizer (Cellulose Gum), Acidity Regulators (Disodium Diphosphate, Phosphoric Acid), Vanilla Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate 0.1%), Lactose (Milk), Sour Cherry Filling 11%: Sour Cherries 30%, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wild Cherry Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate 0.1%)

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a facility that uses as raw materials: Nuts, Soya products

Produce of

Produced in EU

Number of uses

1 portion = 28 g, pack contains 2.9 portions

Name and address

Return to

  • Regus House,
  • 1010 Cambourne Business Park,
  • Cambourne,
  • Cambridge,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB23 6DP.
  • www.7days.com

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion*
Energy 1767 kJ/423 kcal495 kJ/118 kcal
Fat 24 g6.7 g
Of which Saturates 13 g3.6 g
Carbohydrate 45 g13 g
Of which Sugars 19 g5.3 g
Protein 6.0 g1.7 g
Salt 0.45 g0.13 g
*1 portion = 28 g, pack contains 2.9 portions--

Delicious but mini version preferable

5 stars

These are truly delicious!!!! But I wish Tesco would stock the Mini Croissant version. A much more acceptable size and not as naughty!! Also better value!!!

