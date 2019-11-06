7 Days Double Max Croissant With Vanilla & Cherry 80G

Delicious but mini version preferable
These are truly delicious!!!! But I wish Tesco would stock the Mini Croissant version. A much more acceptable size and not as naughty!! Also better value!!!
Dough: Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cotton Seed Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Stabilizer (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Yeast, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Vanillin, Preservative (Calcium Propionate 0.1%), Vanilla Flavour Cream 17%: Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Ethyl Alcohol, Egg Yolk Powder, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Stabilizer (Cellulose Gum), Acidity Regulators (Disodium Diphosphate, Phosphoric Acid), Vanilla Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate 0.1%), Lactose (Milk), Sour Cherry Filling 11%: Sour Cherries 30%, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wild Cherry Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate 0.1%)
Produced in EU
1 portion = 28 g, pack contains 2.9 portions
80g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion*
|Energy
|1767 kJ/423 kcal
|495 kJ/118 kcal
|Fat
|24 g
|6.7 g
|Of which Saturates
|13 g
|3.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|45 g
|13 g
|Of which Sugars
|19 g
|5.3 g
|Protein
|6.0 g
|1.7 g
|Salt
|0.45 g
|0.13 g
|*1 portion = 28 g, pack contains 2.9 portions
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019