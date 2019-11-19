Tesco Finest Valdobbiadene Superiore 150Cl

- Energy360kJ 87kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 288kJ / 69kcal
Product Description
- PROSECCO DI VALDOBBIADENE DENOMINAZIONE DI ORIGINE CONTROLLATA E GARANTITA
- Sourced from the best wineyards on the Valdobbiadene Hill in the heart of Prosecco, this refreshing sparkling wine has flavours of ripe pear and white peach and a zesty, lively finish. Delicious with canapès or light desserts. Store in a cool dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within six months of purchase. Once open, drink within two hours. Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle before opening. Open with care.
- Wine of Veneto, Italy
- Crisp & dry
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150cl
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- It boasts classic aromas of white blossom and crisp notes of peach and pear
Region of Origin
Veneto
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
17.3
ABV
11.5% vol
Producer
CR-CAMPEGINE in Vazzola (TV), Italy
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Glera
Vinification Details
- Our winery obtains its sparkling wines directly from the must, which undergoes a prise de mousse with selected yeasts for a period of one month at a controlled temperature of 12-15° C. This allows the wine to preserve its characterisc freshness and for its aromatic notes to be enhanced. This prise de mousse is arrested by lowering the temperature of the pressurized tank in order to guarantee the desired level of residual sugar.
History
- not applicable not applicable
Regional Information
- Prosecco is one of the most famous Italian semi-sparkling and sparkling wines. The name refers to an area which beauty is rich in forests and vineyards, together with its cultural and historical Heritage and the heroic farming required to cultivate some terraced vineyards on the steepest slopes have justified the local producers' request for the Prosecco D.O.C.G. region to be designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Storage Type
Ambient
Wine Effervescence
- Sparkling
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Crafted in Veneto, Italy
Number of uses
Bottle contains 12 glasses
Warnings
- suitable for vegetarian.warning for pregnancy.
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Cantine Maschio,
- 31028 Vazzola (TV) by CR,
- Campegine,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
150cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|288kJ / 69kcal
|360kJ / 87kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
suitable for vegetarian.warning for pregnancy.
