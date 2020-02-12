Despicable Me Cupcake Mix 193G

Product Description
- Sponge cake mix with yellow icing mix and edible decorations.
- With yellow icing and edible Minion decorations
- Includes 10 cupcake cases
- Just add: 1 egg & water
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 193G
Information
Ingredients
Sponge Mix (51%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour], Icing Mix (47%) [Icing Sugar, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract)], Waferettes (2%) [(Edible Wafer (Potato Starch, Water, Olive Oil)), Fondant Icing Sugar (Sugar, Glucose Syrup), Humectant (Sorbitol), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colours (Riboflavin, Vegetable Carbon, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins)]
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End see top of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- You will need:
- 1 egg
- Water
- Bun tray
- The minions say:
- Make sure a grown up helps you when baking. Get an adult to turn the oven on to 190°C (170°C Fan)/Gas Mark 5.
- We have given you these instructions as a guide only as oven performances will vary.
- As an adult to help!
- For the Cupcakes...
- 1 Put your cupcake cases in a bun tray, ready for later...
- 2 Empty the sponge cake mix into a bowl, add 1 medium egg and 2 tablespoons (30ml) of water.
- 3 Mix together and whisk for about 1 minute until the mixture is lovely and creamy.
- 4 Carefully share the sponge cake mixture between the 10 cupcake cases.
- 5 Bake in the centre of the oven for 15 to 20 minutes until risen and golden brown.
- 6 Take them out of the oven and leave them to cool down completely.
- For the Icing...
- 1 Make your icing by putting the icing mix in a bowl and add 2-3 teaspoons (10-15ml) of water...
- 2 Then... mix carefully until it's thick but pourable (add a few more drops of water if you need to).
- 3 Using a spoon divide the icing equally between the cooled cakes then add the waferettes to decorate and complete your cakes!
Number of uses
This pack makes 10 cupcakes
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd.,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you!
- Whether it's to tell us what you liked about this product or to let us know what we could do to improve, please write to us (quoting the details from the best before end box) at the address below.
- www.symingtons.com
Net Contents
193g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Baked as directed) Per 100g (Baked)
|(Baked as directed) Per cupcake (23g) (Baked)
|Energy
|1420 kJ
|327 kJ
|-
|336 kcal
|77 kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|1.3g
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|66.5g
|15.3g
|of which sugars
|49.7g
|11.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.1g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.09g
|-
|-
