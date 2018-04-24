By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Babyliss For Men 7456U Powerblade Pro Clipper

Babyliss For Men 7456U Powerblade Pro Clipper
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

  • Precision grade stainless steel blades with Titanium for lasting precision
  • 5 position taper control for fine cut adjustment
  • Separate battery operated trimmer for shaping the neckline and sideburns
  • The BaByliss® 7456U PowerBlade Pro hair-clipper set makes it easy to cut hair from your home. Titanium-steel blades make light work of thick or long hair for a quick and easy cut every time. This BaByliss® hair clipper comes with six guide combs, letting you vary hairstyles and lengths. An additional precision trimmer lets you add detail to your hair, and is battery-operated for use on the move. Powered by a mains supply, the BaByliss® hair clipper does not compromise on performance. A consistent level of power minimises the risk of pulling or tugging hair, for a smooth cut every time. This BaByliss® hair clipper is lightweight, for easy manoeuvrability and comfort when handling. An included hard storage case makes this hair clipper easily portable and protects it when on the move.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

works good so far ...

5 stars

would prefer it to be cordless but it works fine ... the extra shaper is a cool little extra

Rest product

5 stars

Good price for a great product. It comes with accessories and small box to keep these in.

