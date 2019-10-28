By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Peperami Red Hot Stick 22.5G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Peperami Red Hot Stick 22.5G
£ 1.00
£4.45/100g

Offer

Per 22.5g stick:
  • Energy481kJ 116kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2139kJ 517kcal

Product Description

  • Hot smoked pork salami sausage.
  • Protein kick‡
  • ‡ source of protein
  • Pasteurised and packaged in a protective atmosphere to preserve the spicy meat taste.
  • Transparent casing around the salami is not edible.
  • 100% pork
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 22.5g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Spices, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Flavourings, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, Made with 148g Pork per 100g finished product, as some moisture is lost during curing and drying

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

For best taste keep chilled, but does not require refrigeration.

Number of uses

22.5g stick = 1 portion

Name and address

  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • D-91522 Ansbach.

Return to

  • Questions/ comments?
  • Please email to feedback@peperami.com

Net Contents

22.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer stick**%* per stick**
Energy 2139kJ 517kcal481kJ 116kcal6%
Fat 44g9.9g14%
Of which saturates 19g4.3g21%
Carbohydrates3.2g0.7g<1%
Of which sugars 2.4g0.5g<1%
Protein 23g5.2g10%
Salt 4g0.9g15%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal) ---
** 22.5g stick = 1 portion---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Pepsi Diet 2 Litre Bottle

£ 1.50
£0.08/100ml

Offer

Peperami Hot 5X22.5G

£ 2.75
£2.45/100g

Tesco Plain Naans 2 Pack 260G

£ 0.95
£0.37/100g

Tesco Scotch Pancakes 8 Pack

£ 0.75
£0.09/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here