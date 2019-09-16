By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Baking Spread 500G

£ 0.85
£1.70/kg
2 teaspoons (10g)
  • Energy264kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2641kJ / 642kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetable fat spread (70%).
  • For Cakes & Sponges Carefully blended for a light, fluffy bake
  • For cakes & sponges
  • Carefully blended for a light, fluffy bake
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Oils (70%) (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil), Water, Salt (1%), Reconstituted Buttermilk (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- And Di-Glycerides Of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 50 servings

Name and address

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 teaspoons (10g)
Energy2641kJ / 642kcal264kJ / 64kcal
Fat70.4g7.0g
Saturates16.8g1.7g
Carbohydrate1.8g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt1.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

A great pity that it includes palm oil. We need t

1 stars

A great pity that it includes palm oil. We need to remove this from all products, we never used to see this included in any product we bought. Presumably this is why it is so cheap!!

