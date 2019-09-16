Tesco Baking Spread 500G

A great pity that it includes palm oil. We need t
A great pity that it includes palm oil. We need to remove this from all products, we never used to see this included in any product we bought. Presumably this is why it is so cheap!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2641kJ / 642kcal
INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Oils (70%) (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil), Water, Salt (1%), Reconstituted Buttermilk (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- And Di-Glycerides Of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 50 servings
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 teaspoons (10g)
|Energy
|2641kJ / 642kcal
|264kJ / 64kcal
|Fat
|70.4g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|16.8g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
