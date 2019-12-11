By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Sensations Variety Poppadoms 6X13g

3.5(5)Write a review
Walkers Sensations Variety Poppadoms 6X13g
£ 1.79
£2.30/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Lime and Coriander Chutney Flavour Potato and Gram Flour Snack Mango and Red Chilli Chutney Flavour Potato and Gram Flour Snack
  • - Travel the world with Sensations and explore mouth-watering tastes and complex aromas inspired by the flavours of Asia
  • - Each Sensations Variety Poppadoms multipack contains 3x Lime & Coriander Chutney Poppadoms and 3 x Mango & Lime Chilli Chutney Poppadoms
  • - Enjoy paired with your drink of choice for the perfect aperitif
  • - Or serve with Sensations Crisps and Streetmix for the perfect party snack platter
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Made with potato, chickpea & rice flour
  • Light & crispy texture
  • No artificial colours
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 78g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

6 x 13g ℮

    • Made with potato, chickpea & rice flour
    • Light & crispy texture
    • No artificial colours
    • No MSG
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 3 x Lime & Coriander Chutney
    • 3 x Mango & Red Chilli Chutney

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sunflower Oil (22%), Potato Granules (17%), Potato Starch (17%), Gram Flour (14%), Rice Flour, Mango and Red Chilli Chutney Seasoning, Salt, Mango and Red Chilli Chutney Seasoning contains: Sugar, Spices, Dextrose, Buttermilk Powder (contains Milk), Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Onion Powder, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Mango Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cayenne Pepper

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 13g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 266kJ2044kJ
    -64kcal (3%*)488kcal
    Fat 3.2g (5%*)24.6g
    of which Saturates 0.3g (2%*)2.5g
    Carbohydrate 7.7g59.4g
    of which Sugars 0.7g (1%*)5.2g
    Fibre 0.3g2.1g
    Protein 0.8g6.3g
    Salt 0.36g (6%*)2.80g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
  • Each inner pack contains:
    • Energy265 kJ 63kcal
      3%
    • Fat3.3g
      5%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars0.3g
      <1%
    • Salt0.39g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 265kJ

    • Made with potato, chickpea & rice flour
    • Light & crispy texture
    • No artificial colours
    • No MSG
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 3 x Lime & Coriander Chutney
    • 3 x Mango & Red Chilli Chutney

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sunflower Oil (22%), Potato Granules (17%), Potato Starch (17%), Gram Flour (14%), Rice Flour, Lime & Coriander Chutney Seasoning, Salt, Lime and Coriander Chutney Seasoning contains: Flavouring, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid), Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Coriander, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Lime Oil, Barley Malt Extract

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 13g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 265kJ2039kJ
    -63kcal (3%*)487kcal
    Fat 3.3g (5%*)25.0g
    of which Saturates 0.3g (2%*)2.5g
    Carbohydrate 7.6g58.2g
    of which Sugars 0.3g (<1%*)2.6g
    Fibre 0.3g2.0g
    Protein 0.8g6.4g
    Salt 0.39g (7%*)3.00g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Really tasty

5 stars

Really tasty

Fab snack

5 stars

Love these both flavours and low calorie when your desperate for something crispy

Great flavour, low calorie

5 stars

Loved both flavours. It is a good way of calorie control, one packet has less calories than one whole poppadom. They do crush fairly easily but that didn't ruin my enjoyment.

Utter rip off.

1 stars

Utter rip off. Between 6 and 10 full pieces of product per 13g bag. Tiny amount of product. Huge amount of packaging.

Tasty, but . . . . do not travel well. :o(

2 stars

The overriding problem with this product is that it is too vulnerable to being broken. Each bag we received had at least 80% broken poppadoms! Additionally, although the poppadoms are tasty they are just a little bit too small. However, this is just a general preference.

Usually bought next

Sensations Thai Chilli Crisps 6 X 25 G

£ 1.79
£1.20/100g

Offer

Doritos Tangy Cheese Tortilla Chips 6 X 30 G

£ 1.50
£0.83/100g

Offer

Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 6 X 16 G

£ 1.50
£1.57/100g

Offer

Walkers Wotsits Cheese Snacks 6 X 16.5 G

£ 1.50
£1.52/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here