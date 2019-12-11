Walkers Sensations Variety Poppadoms 6X13g

Really tasty
Really tasty
Fab snack
Love these both flavours and low calorie when your desperate for something crispy
Great flavour, low calorie
Loved both flavours. It is a good way of calorie control, one packet has less calories than one whole poppadom. They do crush fairly easily but that didn't ruin my enjoyment.
Utter rip off.
Utter rip off. Between 6 and 10 full pieces of product per 13g bag. Tiny amount of product. Huge amount of packaging.
Tasty, but . . . . do not travel well. :o(
The overriding problem with this product is that it is too vulnerable to being broken. Each bag we received had at least 80% broken poppadoms! Additionally, although the poppadoms are tasty they are just a little bit too small. However, this is just a general preference.