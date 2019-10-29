By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Sunbites Honey Bbq Snacks 6X25g

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Sunbites Honey Bbq Snacks 6X25g
£ 1.50
£1.00/100g
Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy494 kJ 118 kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.25g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 494 kJ

Product Description

  • Honey Glazed Barbeque Flavour Multigrain Snack
  • Visit www.sunbites.co.uk to learn more
  • At Sunbites we have a belief that a little good can go a long way. That's why there's a little 'Taste Good' & 'Do Good' in every bite.
  • Taste Good
  • Following a passion for great textures & flavours we combine 3 whole grains corn, wheat, oats with scrumptious flavourings to create our crunchy and extraordinarily tasty Grain Waves.
  • Do Good
  • Sunbites proudly supports Care in providing education for girls
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 3 wholegrains
  • High in fibre
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial; colours, flavours, preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrains (67%) (Whole Corn, Whole Wheat, Whole Oat Flour), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour (14%), Sugar, Honey Glazed Barbeque Flavour [Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Smoked Glucose, Mixed Spices, Acid (Citric Acid), Mixed Herbs, Honey Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)]

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Barley, Soya, Gluten, Milk, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Sunbites,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Sunbites,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm. Applies to UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Visit us at www.sunbites.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25g (%*) packPer 100g
Energy 494 kJ1977 kJ
-118 kcal (6%*)472 kcal
Fat 5.1 g (7%*)21 g
of which saturates 0.4 g (2%*)1.8 g
Carbohydrate 15 g62 g
of which sugars 2.7 g (3%*)11 g
Fibre 1.6 g6.4 g
Protein 1.7 g6.9 g
Salt 0.25 g (4%*)1.0 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

good honey bbq flavouring

5 stars

good honey bbq flavouring, for those who like that I recommend this to. I love sunbites, they are the only crisps i will eat.

