Villa Demonte Gavi Di Gavi 75Cl

Product Description
- White Italian Wine
- A delicious white wine from the Gavi area. Made from premium Cortese grapes selected by our winemaker Massimo Marasso with mineral and citrus notes in the mouth. Ideal with salads, fish and pasta.
- Wine of Italy
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Refreshing and fragrant
Region of Origin
Piedmont
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A.
Type of Closure
Synthetic Cork: Other
Wine Maker
Massimo Marasso
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Taste Category
2 - Dry & fruity
Grape Variety
Cortese
Vinification Details
- It is fermented at a controlled temperature 18oC with selected yeast. Gavi di gavi is cold-fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks at 3oC clarification.
History
- The name derives from Gavi, the town at the centre of its production zone, and Cortese, the local variety grape from which it is exclusively made and whose existence is reported from the 17th century. The wine was awarded DOCG status in 1998.
Regional Information
- Although the town of Gavi is located in Piemonte, Gavi wine is more closely associated with the seafood of Liguria in the nearby Italian Riviera.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
Storage
To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within a year of purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.
Produce of
Product of Italy
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A.,
- Milano,
- Italia.
Return to
- Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A.,
- Milano,
- Italia.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
