Villa Demonte Gavi Di Gavi 75Cl

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Product Description

  • White Italian Wine
  • A delicious white wine from the Gavi area. Made from premium Cortese grapes selected by our winemaker Massimo Marasso with mineral and citrus notes in the mouth. Ideal with salads, fish and pasta.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Refreshing and fragrant

Region of Origin

Piedmont

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A.

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Wine Maker

Massimo Marasso

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

2 - Dry & fruity

Grape Variety

Cortese

Vinification Details

  • It is fermented at a controlled temperature 18oC with selected yeast. Gavi di gavi is cold-fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks at 3oC clarification.

History

  • The name derives from Gavi, the town at the centre of its production zone, and Cortese, the local variety grape from which it is exclusively made and whose existence is reported from the 17th century. The wine was awarded DOCG status in 1998.

Regional Information

  • Although the town of Gavi is located in Piemonte, Gavi wine is more closely associated with the seafood of Liguria in the nearby Italian Riviera.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within a year of purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A.,
  • Milano,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A.,
  • Milano,
  • Italia.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

