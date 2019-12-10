By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle Gin 50Cl

5(1)Write a review
£ 20.00
£40.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • London Lemon Drizzle Gin
  • For inspiration on all things sippable join us @sipsmith Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • Sipsmith? Why 'Sipsmith'? Well, much the same as wordsmith love to craft all things wordical, we love to craft all things, sippical. Like Lemon Drizzle Gin.
  • Here, we take our award-winning London Dry Gin and distil it with fresh lemon and lemon myrtle finishing it with a lemon twist. The result is a refreshingly zesty and naturally sweet lemon gin, which we are sure you'll agree is reminiscent of the very best lemon drizzle.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

20.2

ABV

40.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Sipsmith,
  • 83 Cranbrook Road,
  • London,
  • W4 2LJ.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Truly Lovely, worth a try

5 stars

Truly Lovely, worth a try

