J2O Orange & Pasn/Fruit 275ml 10 pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of J2O Orange & Pasn/Fruit 275ml 10 pack
£ 4.50
£1.64/litre
Each 275ml bottle contains:
  • Energy267kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars13g
    14%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 97kJ/23kcal

Product Description

  • Orange and Passion Fruit Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • Party pack
  • Pack size: 2750ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 20%, Passion Fruit (4%), Orange Fruit from Concentrates (9%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well & serve chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings of 275ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

10 x 275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 97kJ/23kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.8g
of which Sugars 4.7g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

