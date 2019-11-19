By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl

4.5(8)Write a review
image 1 of Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl
Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Prosecco - White Sparkling Italian Wine
  • Presented in a striking cut-glass bottle, Freixenet Prosecco blends superior quality with stunning beauty. Using its extensive sparkling winemaking expertise, Freixenet has created a stand-out, high quality and stylish wine that is the perfect for any occasion.
  • Made from the finest Glera grapes in Italy's Prosecco region of Veneto, Freixenet Prosecco is as distinctive as it is delicious, with the lively effervescence of ripe lemon, hints of green apple, and grapefruit flavours.
  • With a delightful light and fresh finish, this prosecco can be enjoyed to celebrate every occasion in style. What's more, the stunning bottle makes for a great centrepiece at any celebration, or to impress family and friends over an evening meal. Perfect with shellfish, light meats, desserts or as a sophisticated aperitif.
  • A family-owned business with over 150 years of wine-making heritage in the Catalonia region west of Barcelona, Freixenet is renowned for the quality and consistency of its sparkling wine. With the mission of helping people celebrate, here at Freixenet we create quality fizz with a dash of style, in every bottle
  • Wine of Italy
  • Extra dry
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A refreshing Prosecco with a clean fresh palate of ripe lemon, green apple and grapefruit flavours

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.25

ABV

11% vol

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Freixenet's technical team

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Glera

Vinification Details

  • The aromas and freshness of its grapes are preserved thanks to a first slow cooled fermentation. The second fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks pressurized at controlled temperature

Regional Information

  • Bookended by the towns of Conegliano in the east and Valdobbiadene, the hilly Veneto is the most important prosecco producing region in Italy

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Keep it in a cool and dry place and away from light

Produce of

Wine of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Freixenet SA,
  • Sant Sadurni d'Anoia,
  • Spain.
  • By:
  • C.C.S.M.T.,

Return to

  • www.freixenet.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

attractive bottle found the drink to have a tone

3 stars

attractive bottle found the drink to have a tone of grapefruit so not for me i have although made a light with the bottle put LED wired lights inside of it looks good for table

Perfect Non alcohol wine

5 stars

My daughter does not drink alcohol and she was delighted with this on the Christmas table.Also she said a plus was the fact that it was 0% and not low alcohol

Classic

5 stars

One of the best Prosecco's I have bought, would definitely buy again

Pleasantly surprised......

5 stars

Bought a bottle to try out for a party and went back to get another dozen. A superb bottle of fizz that will hold it's own against the best champagnes. Well worth the money!

amazing prosecco

5 stars

this is just gorgeous and well worth it at full price too - favorite prosecco found

Love love this

5 stars

I bought this for the first time because I was attracted by the bottle. It was also on offer which was a bonus. I wasn’t disappointed it had a soft fruity taste will definitely buy again once the 2 cases have run out.

This wine was good

4 stars

This was a better than average prosecco dry and light to drink on its own

Bubbles in a beautiful bottle

5 stars

A gorgeous bottle and lovely delicate prosecco. Worth the money

