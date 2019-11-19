Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl

attractive bottle found the drink to have a tone
attractive bottle found the drink to have a tone of grapefruit so not for me i have although made a light with the bottle put LED wired lights inside of it looks good for table
Perfect Non alcohol wine
My daughter does not drink alcohol and she was delighted with this on the Christmas table.Also she said a plus was the fact that it was 0% and not low alcohol
Classic
One of the best Prosecco's I have bought, would definitely buy again
Pleasantly surprised......
Bought a bottle to try out for a party and went back to get another dozen. A superb bottle of fizz that will hold it's own against the best champagnes. Well worth the money!
amazing prosecco
this is just gorgeous and well worth it at full price too - favorite prosecco found
Love love this
I bought this for the first time because I was attracted by the bottle. It was also on offer which was a bonus. I wasn’t disappointed it had a soft fruity taste will definitely buy again once the 2 cases have run out.
This wine was good
This was a better than average prosecco dry and light to drink on its own
Bubbles in a beautiful bottle
A gorgeous bottle and lovely delicate prosecco. Worth the money