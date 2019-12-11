Pringles Hot Paprika 200G

You can't go wrong with these. That is if you are
You can't go wrong with these. That is if you are sensitive to spices otherwise, these are a tasty delight.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy /100 g
Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Flour, Paprika Seasoning (Sugar, Paprika Powder, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate}, Yeast Powder, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Granulated Broth, Garlic Powder, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Acid {Citric Acid}, Chilli Extract), Emulsifier (E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Colour (Annatto)
Best before: see bottom.
Portions per 200 g package: 6
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|/30 g
|RI* /30 g
|Energy:
|2099 kJ
|630 kJ
|7%
|-
|501 kcal
|150 kcal
|Fat:
|31 g
|9.3 g
|13%
|of which saturates:
|3.4 g
|1.0 g
|5%
|Carbohydrate:
|51 g
|15 g
|6%
|of which sugars:
|4.0 g
|1.2 g
|1%
|Fibre:
|2.9 g
|0.9 g
|-
|Protein:
|4.7 g
|1.4 g
|3%
|Salt:
|1.8 g
|0.55 g
|9%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019