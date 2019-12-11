Pringles Bacon 200G
Product Description
- Smokey Bacon Flavour Savoury Snack
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Perfect flavour in every bite
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegan
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Flour, Bacon Seasoning (Yeast Powder, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate}, Wheat Flour, Onion Powder, Flavourings, Smoke Flavourings, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Garlic Powder, Acid {Citric Acid}), Emulsifier (E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Colour (Annatto)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Best before: see bottom.
Name and address
- WMB Pringles BVBA/SPRL,
- Eggestraat 1,
- 2800 Mechelen,
- Belgium.
Return to
- UK 0800 028 1048
- IRL 1800 409 276
- www.pringles.com
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|/30 g
|RI*/30 g
|Energy:
|2114 kJ
|634 kJ
|-
|505 kcal
|151 kcal
|8%
|Fat:
|31 g
|9.4 g
|13%
|of which saturates:
|3.4 g
|1.0 g
|5%
|Carbohydrate:
|51 g
|15 g
|6%
|of which sugars:
|2.6 g
|0.8 g
|1%
|Fibre:
|2.9 g
|0.9 g
|-
|Protein:
|4.9 g
|1.5 g
|3%
|Salt:
|1.5 g
|0.45 g
|7%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
