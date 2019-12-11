By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pringles Prawn Cocktail 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

30g
  • Energy635 kJ 152 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy /100g

Product Description

  • Prawn Cocktail Flavour Savoury Snack
  • Prawn cocktail gets the Pringles treatment with this tasty savoury snack. Brimming with the tangy, moreish taste of this classic crisp flavour, this 200-gram tube will go down a treat at parties, movie nights, or simply as a quick snack when you're peckish. Enjoy all at once, or save until later thanks to the handy re-sealable lid.
  • New perfect flavour in every bite
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Perfect flavour in every bite
  • Enjoy iconic prawn cocktail taste baked into classic curved Pringle crisps
  • With 200 grams of Pringles-goodness, there's plenty of snacking to go around
  • Perfect for parties, gatherings, or a tasty solo treat
  • Snack now or later with the handy re-sealable canister
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Flour, Prawn Cocktail Seasoning (Sugar, Acidity Regulator {Sodium Diacetate}, Flavour Enhancer {Monosodium Glutamate}, Tomato Powder, Milk Powder, Acid {Citric Acid}, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Lactose {Milk}, Milk Proteins, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Potassium Chloride), Emulsifier (E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Colour (Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Best before: see bottom.

Number of uses

Portions per 200 g package: 6

Name and address

  • WMB Pringles BVBA/SPRL,
  • Eggestraat 1,
  • 2800 Mechelen,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • UK 0800 028 1048
  • IRL 1800 409 276
  • www.pringles.com

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/30 gRI* /30 g
Energy:2116 kJ635 kJ
-505 kcal152 kcal8%
Fat:31 g9.4 g13%
of which saturates:3.4 g1.0 g5%
Carbohydrate:52 g16 g6%
of which sugars:3.4 g1.0 g1%
Fibre:2.6 g0.8 g-
Protein:3.9 g1.2 g2%
Salt:1.6 g0.47 g8%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Easily the best flavour.

5 stars

Easily the best flavour.

