Pringles Bbq 200G

Pringles Bbq 200G
£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

30g
  • Energy632 kJ 151 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy /100 g

Product Description

  • Texas Barbecue Sauce Flavour Savoury Snack
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Perfect flavour in every bite
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Flour, Barbecue Seasoning (Sugar, Rusk Powder {Wheat}, Flavourings, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate}, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Colour {Paprika Extracts}, Acids {Citric Acid, Malic Acid}, Smoke Flavourings, Yeast Extract), Emulsifier (E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Colour (Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Best before: see bottom.

Number of uses

Portions per 200 g package: 6

Return to

  • UK 0800 028 1048
  • IRL 1800 409 276
  • www.pringles.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100 g/30 gRI* /30 g
Energy: 2106 kJ632 kJ
-503 kcal151 kcal8%
Fat: 31 g9.3 g13%
of which saturates: 3.4 g1.0 g5%
Carbohydrate: 52 g16 g6%
of which sugars: 4.6 g1.4 g2%
Fibre: 2.8 g0.8 g-
Protein: 4.2 g1.2 g2%
Salt: 1.7 g0.50 g8%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

