Remington Nasal Trimmer Ne3850

Write a review
Remington Nasal Trimmer Ne3850
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Remington® shaver's rotary trimmer head reaches awkward areas
  • Battery-operated for cordless use
  • Active Blade Cleaning System for easy cleaning
  • Trim awkward areas like your nose and ears easily with the Remington® NE3850 nasal trimmer. A narrow rotary blade head fits into your nose and ears to trim hairs without painfully tugging or nicking your skin. This battery-operated nose and ear-hair trimmer is ideal for use on the go to keep up your male grooming routine. A waterproof design makes this nose and ear hair trimmer easy to clean. Simply rinse the nasal trimmer under running water to remove trapped hair and dirt. Use the built-in Active Blade Cleaning System for added convenience, pushing the BladeClean button to wash out the inner port easily.

Information

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

This is a load of rubbish doesn't work

1 stars

Bought a couple of weeks ago for nose hair totally useless may as well thrown the money had a lot of Remington stuff in the past no more

Super efficient!

5 stars

I bought this after trying numerous others, totally brilliant , took seconds, didn’t leave a hair and totally painless! Recommended

Quick and easy

5 stars

First one I've bought. Easy to use and pain-free. Does the job - no complaints!

Terrible Product

1 stars

My wife bought me this for Christmas. Total waste of time the battery runs out within a week even if it is not used. Put me off of Remington products for life.

Wonderful

5 stars

I bought this for my husband - he is really happy with it!

