Remington Nasal Trimmer Ne3850

This is a load of rubbish doesn't work
Bought a couple of weeks ago for nose hair totally useless may as well thrown the money had a lot of Remington stuff in the past no more
Super efficient!
I bought this after trying numerous others, totally brilliant , took seconds, didn’t leave a hair and totally painless! Recommended
Quick and easy
First one I've bought. Easy to use and pain-free. Does the job - no complaints!
Terrible Product
My wife bought me this for Christmas. Total waste of time the battery runs out within a week even if it is not used. Put me off of Remington products for life.
Wonderful
I bought this for my husband - he is really happy with it!