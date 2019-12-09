By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Keratin Smooth With Marula Oil Straightener

4.5(9)Write a review
Tresemme Keratin Smooth With Marula Oil Straightener
£ 29.00
£29.00/each

Product Description

  • TRESemmé® Keratin Smooth straightener with marula oil
  • Heats up in 15 seconds
  • Variable temperature of up to 230°C
  • - Includes a 200ml Keratin Smooth Heat Protection Spray with Marula Oil
  • - 1” Ceramic coated plates
  • - Advanced Ceramics™ heating system for fast heat up
  • This salon professional keratin smooth straightener has an advanced ceramics™ heating system for fast heat up to 230°C and maintains high heat during use for ultimate salon performance. It has 3 heat settings for optimum styling care.
  • Includes a 200ml full size Keratin Smooth Marula Oil Heat Protection Spray.

I love it

5 stars

I was looking at some very expensive ones and decided to try this out first Best decision I've made for a long time It's brilliant my hair is silky and straight just as I like it

great product

5 stars

i bought this a month ago for as a Christmas present for my girlfriend and she said they are the best straighteners she has had or even used

excellent straighteners

5 stars

very happy with my purchase, heats quickly and straightens really well and straight away.

Easy to use

4 stars

I have been using these for around a month now and I love them! Easy to use. Heat up quickly. And a lovely smooth finish to my hair.

Not for me

1 stars

So glad I didnt pay full price for these.. I sent them back. My hair did not feel "salon straightened" & it did not have a smooth finish & just felt un finished. Really disappointed.

Good price for a quality item

4 stars

Had these a month, work well , hot plates are shorter than my last set but am getting used to that, one down side is that the outer case is curved so don't sit well on a flat surface.

Good price!

5 stars

No complaints so far. Very happy with product. kjkjkjkjkjkjkjkjk

smooth

5 stars

I thought I had the best before now I do have the best hair straightners, I love these.

Tresemme keratin smooth hair straighteners

5 stars

Bought these a month ago wasn't to sure if would be any good as were so cheap! These are excellent!

