Tresemme Keratin Smooth With Marula Oil Hair Dryer

Tresemme Keratin Smooth With Marula Oil Hair Dryer
£ 23.00
£23.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • TRESemmé® Keratin Smooth hairdryer with marula oil
  • 3 heat and 3 speed settings plus cool shot
  • 2 attachments, rollers, clips, paddle brush and heat spray
  • The TRESemmé® Keratin Smooth hairdryer comes with a selection of accessories to help make styling hassle-free. Designed for ultra-fast drying, the TRESemmé® hairdryer with marula oil has 3 heat and 3 speed settings. Ionic conditioners and tourmaline-ceramic technology work to ensure smooth and shiny results and a range of accessories are included to make styling hassle-free.
  • With its powerful 2200W airflow, the TRESemmé® Keratin Smooth hairdryer gives you great styling results in less time. Giving you control over the heat and speed, this hairdryer is ideal for delivering fast drying with a reliably smooth finish. Lock in shape and shine with the cool-shot button after your hair is dry.
  • The TRESemmé® Keratin Smooth hairdryer comes with slim concentrator nozzle that directs airflow and a diffuser attachment to create natural looking curls. 2 sectioning clips, self-grip rollers and a paddle brush are also included. Protect your hair from heat damage with the 200ml bottle of TRESemmé® Keratin Smooth heat-protect spray.

24 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

great dryer

5 stars

great dryer light weight bonus extra items! dries quickly and doesn't frizz

Fast Drying

4 stars

Nice lightweight design. Quick drying & great temperature.

Great product

5 stars

Lovely to use. So easy and great design. Would recommend

Great set of accesories

5 stars

Brill not too noisy , smooth finish, lightweight. Diffuser easy to fix on and heat spray fabulous.

wow

5 stars

I bought this as the puppy chewed the wire on my other hair dryer, I wouldn't of replaced the one I had otherwise but this is amazing! dries my hair so quick and the extras you get are well worth it, I love the spray!

good value for money

4 stars

I bought this item a couple of weeks ago and so far so good! Good value for money and a trusted brand.

Great value for money

5 stars

Broke my hair dryer, ordered this was here the next day, perfect picked up at my local Tesco x

Good overall

3 stars

The nozzle never stays where it's supposed to be. Otherwise I'm pleased. Lightweight.

Great extras

4 stars

Recently bought this hairdryer. Good value for money, hairbrush good too! Just wish the cable was a little longer.

Easy to use,

3 stars

Brought this item a month ago, it's good for its value, It does cut out when it's hot/over heating. Which is good i suppose, so it doesn't catch on fire.

