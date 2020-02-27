Tresemme Keratin Smooth With Marula Oil Hair Dryer

great dryer
great dryer light weight bonus extra items! dries quickly and doesn't frizz
Fast Drying
Nice lightweight design. Quick drying & great temperature.
Great product
Lovely to use. So easy and great design. Would recommend
Great set of accesories
Brill not too noisy , smooth finish, lightweight. Diffuser easy to fix on and heat spray fabulous.
wow
I bought this as the puppy chewed the wire on my other hair dryer, I wouldn't of replaced the one I had otherwise but this is amazing! dries my hair so quick and the extras you get are well worth it, I love the spray!
good value for money
I bought this item a couple of weeks ago and so far so good! Good value for money and a trusted brand.
Great value for money
Broke my hair dryer, ordered this was here the next day, perfect picked up at my local Tesco x
Good overall
The nozzle never stays where it's supposed to be. Otherwise I'm pleased. Lightweight.
Great extras
Recently bought this hairdryer. Good value for money, hairbrush good too! Just wish the cable was a little longer.
Easy to use,
Brought this item a month ago, it's good for its value, It does cut out when it's hot/over heating. Which is good i suppose, so it doesn't catch on fire.