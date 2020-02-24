By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Babyliss Velvet Orchid Dryer

4.5(28)Write a review
Babyliss Velvet Orchid Dryer
£ 35.00
£35.00/each

Product Description

  • 2300W power for ultra-fast drying even on thicker hair
  • Tourmaline-ceramic & ionic frizz-control
  • 3 heat settings and 2 speeds plus a cool shot button
  • The BaByliss Velvet Orchid Hair Dryer with gives you smooth results while being lightweight and comfortable to use. With a powerful 2300W airflow, ionic conditioners and tourmaline-ceramic technology, this hairdryer gives you frizz-free, shiny results in less time. The 3 heat and 2 speed settings plus cool shot allow you to tailor your styling to your hair type, while the included slim concentrator nozzle gives you greater control.

Information

28 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Fabaliss

5 stars

So pleased I chose this dryer, feels comfortable to hold, cord is a good length and dry my hair perfectly so I'm very happy and would definitely recommend.

Great quality

5 stars

I bought this a month ago, works really well for my hair and its good for money. I ordered again same one for my lovely aunt as well, she loves it. Thanks

Excellent value

5 stars

Had this dryer for a few weeks and love it It drys my hair quickly and it is light weight and easy to use

Amazing hair dryer

5 stars

I recently purchased this hair dryer as my one previously i had for 10 years and needed a new filter but because I had it for so many years they stopped making it. But im extremely happy with my new one as its much lighter than my old one and its not as noisy haha. And i absolutely love the colour. I would definitely recommend this.

Quick buy

4 stars

I bought about a month ago as my previous dryer was nearing end of life, this one is adequate for the price paid.

Light weight

3 stars

I'm still getting used to my new hairdryer. The nozzle is not as concentrating as my previous Bayliss, so I do not get such as smooth result. Also I find the hottest setting too hot and the next one down not hot enough. However it is very light weight, which I am enjoying.

Great hairdryer

5 stars

Dries quickly, makes hair look plump and nice, quick delivery - very happy with my purchase

Brilliant hair dryer

5 stars

I have always used Babyliss products and I'm so glad this hair dryer lives up to my expectations. My last one (midnight blue) was mislaid so I had been using the travel dryer. I thought it was time that I treated myself to a new ’proper’ hairdryer. I love it. The settings are simple and the reusable cable tie is a brilliant idea so I can store it away neatly.

Lightweight yet powerful

5 stars

I bought this for my daughter for Xmas. She loved the colour & said it was so much lighter than her last hairdryer yet had a good amount of power despite this. 5 * from us both! Great price, great product & a trusted brand.

Love the colour!

4 stars

Bought this a couple of weeks ago as my old hairdryer was big and heavy and a bit passed it. Really pleased with this one, lovely and lightweight and the drying time isn’t bad. Just wish it had a 3 meter cord length! Otherwise great hairdryer.

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Offer

