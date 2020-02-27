Great product
Best curling tool I’ve ever used! Really curls my frizzy hair and lasts 2 days!! Would definitely recommend
Easy to use!
This is my first ever hair curler and I am so happy with it. I decided to purchase this one because it looked easy to use and good quality. It’s all those things and more. Great value for money!
Great value for money!
I have only used this once so far and my friend helped as I haven’t really used a curling wand before but it’s pretty easy to use and lasts for quite a while. My hair stayed in all evening although the curls got looser which was fine. Really affordable so would definitely recommend!
Fantastic
I baught this curling wand for my daughter i have tried loads of expensive curling wands and they have been no good baught this one for less than £30 and they are the best ones i have ever baught great value for money would highly recommend
Durable results!
The product works quite fast, but what's most important, my hair stayed perfectly curled whole day!
Easy to use
Really pleased with it and have got the hang of it quickly
Amazing
This is best item I have ever purchased for myself! It is very easy to use and it comes with a heat protector glove. What else can you ask for?!
Super easy!
Never used a curling wand before but this is super easy to use. I have thick hair that can be difficult to style but with the different temperatures, it wasn’t a problem. Happy with the curls and waves.
great
I bought this for my granddaughter and she loves it
Babyliss smooth vibrancy curling wand
I bought this as a present. So l haven't personally tried it. But the recipient was highly delighted with it. She has long curly hair and wanted a curling wand to keep hair under control. Was very successful