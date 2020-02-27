By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Babyliss Smooth Vibrancy Curling Wand
£ 23.00
£23.00/each

Product Description

  • BaByliss® curling wand with ceramic-coated barrel
  • Ready to use in 30 seconds
  • 10 heat settings from 140°C to 230°C
  • Create effortless free-flowing curls and waves with the BaByliss® Smooth Vibrancy curling wand. The long ceramic barrel is infused with a blend of camellia and macadamia oils for a beautifully smooth and shiny finish. Non-slip Wrap Control™ holds hair in place for kink-free styling results, and there's no need for awkward clamps, making the curling hair wand easy to use.
  • Suitable for all hair types, 10 different heat settings let you adjust the curling wand to between 140°C and 230°C. Lower temperatures help protect fine hair, while higher temperatures offer effective styling for thicker hair. Your chosen heat is reached in just 30 seconds, for fast results. The BaByliss® Smooth Vibrancy curling wand has a 2.5-metre cord, offering flexible movement for effortless use.

Information

37 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great product

5 stars

Best curling tool I’ve ever used! Really curls my frizzy hair and lasts 2 days!! Would definitely recommend

Easy to use!

4 stars

This is my first ever hair curler and I am so happy with it. I decided to purchase this one because it looked easy to use and good quality. It’s all those things and more. Great value for money!

Great value for money!

5 stars

I have only used this once so far and my friend helped as I haven’t really used a curling wand before but it’s pretty easy to use and lasts for quite a while. My hair stayed in all evening although the curls got looser which was fine. Really affordable so would definitely recommend!

Fantastic

5 stars

I baught this curling wand for my daughter i have tried loads of expensive curling wands and they have been no good baught this one for less than £30 and they are the best ones i have ever baught great value for money would highly recommend

Durable results!

4 stars

The product works quite fast, but what's most important, my hair stayed perfectly curled whole day!

Easy to use

5 stars

Really pleased with it and have got the hang of it quickly

Amazing

5 stars

This is best item I have ever purchased for myself! It is very easy to use and it comes with a heat protector glove. What else can you ask for?!

Super easy!

5 stars

Never used a curling wand before but this is super easy to use. I have thick hair that can be difficult to style but with the different temperatures, it wasn’t a problem. Happy with the curls and waves.

great

5 stars

I bought this for my granddaughter and she loves it

Babyliss smooth vibrancy curling wand

5 stars

I bought this as a present. So l haven't personally tried it. But the recipient was highly delighted with it. She has long curly hair and wanted a curling wand to keep hair under control. Was very successful

