Cow & Gate Fruit Cocktail Pouch 4 Mths+ 100G X4
Product Description
- Puréed apple, pear, banana & apricot with vitamin C
- Discover delicious fruity tastes with a smooth, light texture.
- 1 portion of fruit**
- **1 portion of fruit for a 1 yr old = 40-60g, infants will eat less.
- Over 100 years of trusted experience
- At Cow & Gate, we're passionate about helping little ones learn to love good food. In our range of foods we use specially selected ingredients, grown by farmers we know and trust, to create our delicious recipes.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Green Dot
- Good source of vitamin C
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars only
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Apple Purée (57%), Pear Purée (18%), Banana Purée (13%), Apricot Purée (12%), Vitamin C, Lemon Juice Concentrate
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. May be kept in the refrigerator for up 24 hours after opening if fed by spoon.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation
- Remove cap and keep out of reach of baby.
- Squeeze onto a clean spoon to feed.
- Let your little one's appetite lead the way. Carefully observe your baby; they will let you know when they have had enough.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- The serious bit
- Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking.
- Breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods.
- For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
Return to
- Please ensure this product and its packaging is undamaged before feeding. For any help or advice, please contact our careline.
- We're happy to help
- UK 0800 977 8880
- cgbabyclub.co.uk
- ROI 1-800 570 570
- candgbabyclub.ie
Lower age limit
4 Months
Upper age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
4 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|234 kJ / 55 kcal
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|of which, saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|12 g
|of which, sugars*
|10 g
|Fibre
|2.0 g
|Protein
|<0.5 g
|Salt
|<0.01 g
|Vitamin C
|20 mg / 80% LRV†
|*No added sugar. Contains naturally occurring sugars only.
|†Labelling References Value for infants & young children
Safety information
The serious bit Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking. Breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods. For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
