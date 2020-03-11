Cow & Gate Fruit Pouch 4 Month+ Apple & Pear 100G

Good product
Good product
Apple (65%), Pear (35%), Vitamin C
May be kept in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours after opening if fed by spoon.
Manufactured in the E.U.
4 Months
6 Months
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|222kJ/53kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which, saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|of which, sugars*
|9.8g
|Fibre
|2g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.01g
|Vitamin C
|20mg
|80%LRV†
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|†Labelling Reference Value for infants & young children
Do not leave your baby alone when feeding. For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime. Breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods.
