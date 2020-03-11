By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kiddylicious Coconut Rolls 56G

4(1)Write a review
£ 2.50
£4.47/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Light and crispy baked coconut rolls
  • See kiddylicious.com for more information
  • At Kiddylicious amazing taste is at the heart of everything we create. Our snacks are bursting with different flavours, shapes and textures.
  • Kiddylicious mini Coconut Rolls, are great for little ones exploring new tastes. With their hollow centres they are the perfect shape for little children developing their "pincer grip" using their thumbs and index finger to pick up food and bring it to their mouths.
  • Made with fresh coconut milk, our mini Coconut Rolls are gently baked to give a light, crispy texture which grown ups will love too!
  • Foil wrapped for freshness, each individual sachet contains 4 delicious mini rolls. Pop one in your bag for a quick and tasty snack wherever you are.
  • Amazing taste is at the heart of everything we create
  • Welcome to Kiddylicious where we create fun, tasty snacks for little ones everywhere.
  • What your baby eats in its first 2 years can affect their health and well-being throughout their life. At Kiddylicious we understand how snacks can play a positive part in your little one's development, helping to shape a healthy attitude towards food and eating for the future.
  • That's why our super tasty snacks come wrapped in perfect snack sized portions*, ideal for growing little ones.
  • *Take care when you put the individual sachets in your bag - they are fragile and might get broken.
  • For snacks on the go we've got it covered. Have you tried our:
  • Toddling 12+ Months
  • Kiddylicious Blackcurrant & Apple Smoothie Melts
  • Crawling 9+ Months
  • Kiddylicious Veggie Straws
  • Independent Sitting 7+ Months
  • Kiddylicious Strawberry Fruity Puffs
  • Widely Recycled
  • It's delicious
  • Made with fresh coconut milk
  • 8 yummy packs
  • Suitable for 12 months+ to grown ups
  • Diddy rolls baked for a crispy texture
  • Encourages self feeding
  • No gluten, dairy or nuts
  • No added salt
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • No! added preservatives
  • Suitable for coeliacs, dairy intolerant and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 56G
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (43%), Tapioca Starch, Coconut Syrup, Rice Flour, Taro (Root Vegetable - used to help hold the rolls together), Egg

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Sesame and Soy.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Kiddylicious Coconut Rolls are lovingly made in Thailand

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

Name and address

  • Lovingly made for:
  • The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
  • PO Box 926,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 9JL.

Return to

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

8 x 6.8g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 6.8g pack
Energy (kJ)2235151
Energy (kcal)53236
Fat (g)28.41.9
(of which saturates) (g)15.61.1
Carbohydrates (g)65.54.4
(of which sugars) (g)23.11.6
Fibre (g)0.7<0.1
Protein (g)3.20.2
Salt (g)0.08<0.01

Safety information

View more safety information

KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Coconut Rolls are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them. Keep tray out of reach of children under 36 months.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Kids love them.

4 stars

Kids love them.

