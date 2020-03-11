Kiddylicious Coconut Rolls 56G

Kids love them.
Coconut Milk (43%), Tapioca Starch, Coconut Syrup, Rice Flour, Taro (Root Vegetable - used to help hold the rolls together), Egg
Store in a cool, dry place.
Kiddylicious Coconut Rolls are lovingly made in Thailand
12 Months
8 x 6.8g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 6.8g pack
|Energy (kJ)
|2235
|151
|Energy (kcal)
|532
|36
|Fat (g)
|28.4
|1.9
|(of which saturates) (g)
|15.6
|1.1
|Carbohydrates (g)
|65.5
|4.4
|(of which sugars) (g)
|23.1
|1.6
|Fibre (g)
|0.7
|<0.1
|Protein (g)
|3.2
|0.2
|Salt (g)
|0.08
|<0.01
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Coconut Rolls are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them. Keep tray out of reach of children under 36 months.
