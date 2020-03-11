Cow & Gate Apple Strawberries & Banana Fruit Pouch 100G
Product Description
- Puréed apple, banana & strawberry with vitamin C.
- Delicious new range of Cow&Gate fruit pouches, made with care.
- At Cow & Gate, we're passionate about helping little ones learn to love good food. In our range of foods we only use specially selected ingredients, grown by farmers we know and trust, to create our delicious recipes.
- This Apple, Strawberry & Banana pouch makes a great snack for when you're on the go and with a wide range of yummy flavours to choose from, your little one will be spoilt for choice. What's more it's
- - free from added sugar*
- - 1 portion of fruit **
- - a good source of vitamin C
- Cow & Gate, feeding babies for over 100 years.
- *Contains naturally occurring sugars.
- **1 portion of fruit for a 1 yr old = 40-60g, infants will eat less.
- Pack size: 100G
- Free from added sugar
- Good source of vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Apple (58%), Banana (22%), Strawberry (19%), Purple Carrot, Vitamin C
Storage
May be kept in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours after opening if fed by spoon.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- From 4-6m onwards, open pouch & squeeze onto a clean spoon. Feed your baby at their own pace. From 12m, open pouch & place cap away from your toddler. Let your toddler explore feeding for themselves & discard pouch once finished.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Do not leave your baby alone when feeding.
- For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
- Breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods.
Name and address
- Cow & Gate,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Cow & Gate Ireland,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
Return to
- Cow & Gate,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Cow & Gate Ireland,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
- We're here to help
- UK 0800 977 4000
- cowandgate.co.uk
- ROI 1-800 570 570
- candgbabyclub.ie
Lower age limit
4 Months
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|250kJ/59kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which, saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|13.3g
|of which, sugars*
|12.6g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.01g
|Vitamin C
|20mg
|80%LRV†
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|†Labelling Reference Value for infants & young children
|-
Safety information
Do not leave your baby alone when feeding. For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime. Breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods.
