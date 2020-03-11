Kiddylicious Strawberry Bakes
Product Description
- Soft whole wheat flour bars with a real strawberry fruit filling
- Our delicious Fruity Bakes are bursting with a yummy real strawberry fruit filling with no added sugar in a soft golden baked whole wheat flour crust.
- Individually wrapped in perfect snack sized portions, our Fruity Bakes are great for topping up your little one wherever you are - go on try one yourself.
- When my kids were little I was always on the look out for new snacks that they would love munching. So at Kiddylicious, delicious taste is at the heart of everything we create.
- Welcome to Kiddylicious where we create fun, tasty snacks for little ones everywhere.
- What your baby eats in its first 2 years can affect their health and well-being throughout their life. At Kiddylicious we understand how snacks can play a positive part in your little one's development, helping to shape a healthy attitude towards food and eating for the future.
- That's why our super tasty snacks come wrapped in perfect snack sized portions, ideal for growing little ones.
- 6 yummy bakes
- Made with real fruit
- Whole wheat flour
- Suitable for 12 months+ to grown ups
- Soft, baked bars for little mouths
- Encourages self feeding
- No added sugar and salt
- No artificial flavours, colours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 132G
Information
Ingredients
Fruit Filling (35%) (Apple Juice Concentrate, Strawberry Purée (6%), Blackcurrant Purée, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Raspberry Extract), Whole Wheat Flour, Apple Juice Concentrate, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Raising Agent: Baking Powder, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Egg, Milk and Soy
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Kiddylicious Fruity Bakes are lovingly made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Follow our stepping stones guide to snacking
- From 12 months
- Learning to make a wide range of 'healthier' food choices
- From 9 months
- Developing pincer grip and learning to love veg
- From 6 months
- Discovering tastes, textures and learning to eat
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Fruity Bakes are specifically developed for children from 12 months.
- Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
- Kiddy HQ,
- 152 Station Road,
- Amersham,
- HP6 5DW,
Return to
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
6 x 22g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 22g bar
|Energy (kJ)
|1576
|347
|Energy (kcal)
|375
|83
|Fat (g)
|11.1
|2.5
|(of which saturates) (g)
|1.3
|0.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|61.5
|13.5
|(of which sugars) (g)
|30.0
|6.6
|Fibre (g)
|3.5
|0.8
|Protein (g)
|5.4
|1.2
|Salt (g)
|0.3
|0.06
|Sodium (g)
|<0.1
|<0.01
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Fruity Bakes are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
