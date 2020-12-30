By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kiddylicious Apple Bakes 6 X 22G

Kiddylicious Apple Bakes 6 X 22G
£ 2.20
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • Soft whole wheat flour bars with a real strawberry fruit filling
  • Visit kiddylicious.com for more information and to view our full snacks/meals range
  • Delicious soft baked bar snack for toddlers
  • Kiddylicious snacks keep tiny tummies topped up between meals as well as supporting little ones' development. There is something for everyone from weaning for babies to infant finger food. We guarantee that our snacks will be bursting with lots of yummy flavours with different shapes and textures.
  • For snacks on the go we've got it covered. Have you tried our:
  • Kiddylicious Houmous Dip Dip Toddling 12+ Months
  • Kiddylicious Melty Buttons Crawling 9+ Months
  • Kiddylicious Biscotti Independent Sitting 7+ Months
  • Apples sourced from EU and non-EU countries.
  • Soft baked wholewheat bars with real fruit filling
  • Perfect finger food for toddlers, encourages self feeding
  • Portion sized packs to enjoy in between meals, at home or on the go
  • Suitable for 12months+
  • No artificial flavours, colours or added preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians, with no added salt
  • Pack size: 132G
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour (36%), Apple Filling (35%) (Apple Juice Concentrate, Apple Purée (20%), Gelling Agent: Pectin, Apple Extract), Apple Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Raising Agent: Bicarbonate of Soda, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Egg, Milk and Soy.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Lovingly made in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Fruity Bakes are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
  • PO Box 926,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 9JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
  • PO Box 926,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 9JL,
  • UK.
  • kiddylicious.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

6 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 22g bar
Energy (kJ)1613355
Energy (kcal)38685
Fat (g)9.82.2
(of which saturates) (g)1.20.3
Carbohydrate (g)6113.4
(of which sugars) (g)347.6
Fibre (g)5.51.2
Protein (g)5.61.2
Salt (g)0.20.05
Thiamin (mg)0.50.1

Safety information

View more safety information

KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Fruity Bakes are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

