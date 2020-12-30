Kiddylicious Apple Bakes 6 X 22G

Product Description
- Soft whole wheat flour bars with a real strawberry fruit filling
- Visit kiddylicious.com for more information and to view our full snacks/meals range
- Delicious soft baked bar snack for toddlers
- Kiddylicious snacks keep tiny tummies topped up between meals as well as supporting little ones' development. There is something for everyone from weaning for babies to infant finger food. We guarantee that our snacks will be bursting with lots of yummy flavours with different shapes and textures.
- For snacks on the go we've got it covered. Have you tried our:
- Kiddylicious Houmous Dip Dip Toddling 12+ Months
- Kiddylicious Melty Buttons Crawling 9+ Months
- Kiddylicious Biscotti Independent Sitting 7+ Months
- Apples sourced from EU and non-EU countries.
- Soft baked wholewheat bars with real fruit filling
- Perfect finger food for toddlers, encourages self feeding
- Portion sized packs to enjoy in between meals, at home or on the go
- Suitable for 12months+
- No artificial flavours, colours or added preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians, with no added salt
- Pack size: 132G
- No added salt
Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour (36%), Apple Filling (35%) (Apple Juice Concentrate, Apple Purée (20%), Gelling Agent: Pectin, Apple Extract), Apple Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Raising Agent: Bicarbonate of Soda, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Egg, Milk and Soy.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Lovingly made in the EU
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Fruity Bakes are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
Return to
- The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
- kiddylicious.com
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
6 x 22g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 22g bar
|Energy (kJ)
|1613
|355
|Energy (kcal)
|386
|85
|Fat (g)
|9.8
|2.2
|(of which saturates) (g)
|1.2
|0.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|61
|13.4
|(of which sugars) (g)
|34
|7.6
|Fibre (g)
|5.5
|1.2
|Protein (g)
|5.6
|1.2
|Salt (g)
|0.2
|0.05
|Thiamin (mg)
|0.5
|0.1
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Fruity Bakes are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020