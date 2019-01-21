Most Wanted Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

My No 4 against Oyster Bay No1
A contender for top spot but just below Brancott or Mud House and top Oyster Bay
Most Wanted
fantastic tasting wine - a firm favourite in our house
White
9.8
13% vol
Most Wanted Wines
Screwcap
Clem Yates MW
New Zealand
Wine
Sauvignon Blanc
Ambient
Wine of New Zealand
18 Years
75cl ℮
