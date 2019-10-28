By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco The Chicken Club Sandwich

4(4)Write a review
Tesco The Chicken Club Sandwich
£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2196kJ 523kcal
    26%
  • Fat18.3g
    26%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 865kJ / 206kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast, tomato, mature cheddar cheese, seasoned mayonnaise, smoked sweetcure streaky bacon and lettuce on oatmeal bread.
  • Tesco THE CHICKEN CLUB Layered with smoked bacon, mature Cheddar and tomato on toasted bread Our chefs create recipes using ingredients specially selected for flavour. These ingredients are expertly layered into bread straight from the bakery to make our sandwiches, which are then carefully packed by hand.
  • TENDER CHICKEN BREAST Our chef's recipe layers chicken, smoked bacon, mature Cheddar and tomato on toasted bread. Carefully handpacked everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken Breast (20%), Tomato, Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Smoked Sweetcure Streaky Bacon (4.5%) (Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Lettuce, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Protein, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Malted Barley Flour, Garlic Powder, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy865kJ / 206kcal2196kJ / 523kcal
Fat7.2g18.3g
Saturates2.5g6.4g
Carbohydrate20.7g52.6g
Sugars1.9g4.8g
Fibre2.1g5.3g
Protein13.5g34.3g
Salt0.8g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Generous filling, perfect amount of fresh crunchy

5 stars

Generous filling, perfect amount of fresh crunchy lettuce, didnt realise it was a 3 slice sandwich instead of usual 2, very filling saved half for later, no sogginess, nice chargrilled touch to bread whilst still being soft, very happy with my sandwich thankyou Tesco.

Very good sandwich indeed, the best you can get fr

5 stars

Very good sandwich indeed, the best you can get from any shop

dry as a bone, like eating cardboard

2 stars

I use to get this regularly and loved it, but recently, its like eating dry cardboard. There is hardly an amount to warrant the ingrediant of a so called seasoned mayonnaise (about 1cm2 quantity for the full club) so what with the dry chicken, dry bacon, dry cheese and dried tomato and very tough lettuce on dry oatmeal bread, it really does taste like dry chicken/cheese cardboard you are eating. Great if you like eating cardboard or have a gallon of water to wash it down with.

one tasty sandwich

5 stars

the best sandwich i have ever had.

Usually bought next

Hula Hoops Bbq Snacks Grab Bag 50 G

£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Mccoy's Flame Grilled Steak Crisps 47.5 G

£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Offer

Coca Cola Regular 500Ml

£ 1.48
£0.30/100ml

Offer

Mccoy's Salt & Vinegar Crisps 47.5 G

£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here