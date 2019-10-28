Tesco The Chicken Club Sandwich

Generous filling, perfect amount of fresh crunchy
Generous filling, perfect amount of fresh crunchy lettuce, didnt realise it was a 3 slice sandwich instead of usual 2, very filling saved half for later, no sogginess, nice chargrilled touch to bread whilst still being soft, very happy with my sandwich thankyou Tesco.
Very good sandwich indeed, the best you can get fr
Very good sandwich indeed, the best you can get from any shop
dry as a bone, like eating cardboard
I use to get this regularly and loved it, but recently, its like eating dry cardboard. There is hardly an amount to warrant the ingrediant of a so called seasoned mayonnaise (about 1cm2 quantity for the full club) so what with the dry chicken, dry bacon, dry cheese and dried tomato and very tough lettuce on dry oatmeal bread, it really does taste like dry chicken/cheese cardboard you are eating. Great if you like eating cardboard or have a gallon of water to wash it down with.
one tasty sandwich
the best sandwich i have ever had.