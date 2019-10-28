By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco The Triple Sandwich

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco The Triple Sandwich
£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2472kJ 588kcal
    29%
  • Fat20.2g
    29%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt2.2g
    37%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 880kJ / 209kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast, lemon and pepper mayonnaise, tomato, cucumber and lettuce on malted brown bread. Tomato, beechwood smoked sweetcure streaky bacon, seasoned mayonnaise and lettuce on malted brown bread. Mayonnaise, red Cheddar cheese and tomato on white bread.
  • THE TRIPLE Chicken Salad Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Cheese and Tomato Our chefs create recipes using ingredients specially selected for flavour. These ingredients are expertly layered into bread straight from the bakery to make our sandwiches, which are then carefully packed by hand.
  • Three flavour classics Our chefs create recipes for Chicken Salad, Bacon Lettuce and Tomato, Cheese & Tomato Carefully handpacked everyday

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy880kJ / 209kcal2472kJ / 588kcal
Fat7.2g20.2g
Saturates1.9g5.3g
Carbohydrate23.3g65.5g
Sugars2.3g6.5g
Fibre2.5g7.0g
Protein11.6g32.6g
Salt0.8g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Mccoy's Flame Grilled Steak Crisps 47.5 G

£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Offer

Hula Hoops Bbq Snacks Grab Bag 50 G

£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Coca Cola Regular 500Ml

£ 1.48
£0.30/100ml

Offer

Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G

£ 0.80
£1.37/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here