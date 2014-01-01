By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ice Cream Cones 75G

3.5(4)Write a review
£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

One-third of a pack contains
  • Energy349kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1397kJ / 329kcal

Product Description

  • Ice cream flavour foam sweets
  • No artificial flavourings or colours
  • Soft & spongy
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Juice From Concentrate(Grape, Pear, Pineapple, Peach), Gelatine (Pork, Beef), Humectant (Sorbitols), Corn Starch, Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Molasses, Hibiscus, Apple, Blackcurrant, Lemon, Safflower), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Lactic Acid, Flavourings, Citric Acid, Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil), Glazing Agents (Beeswax, Carnauba Wax).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1397kJ / 329kcal349kJ / 82kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate77.9g19.5g
Sugars57.8g14.4g
Fibre0.3g0.1g
Protein4.9g1.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

My kids picked these out and loved them, they regularly ask for them now

Fair size

5 stars

These sweets are an occasional treat; take me back to my childhood; love 'em.

my children hated them

1 stars

did not taste nice

Yummy

3 stars

As expected

