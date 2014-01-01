Tesco Ice Cream Cones 75G

Yummy
My kids picked these out and loved them, they regularly ask for them now
These sweets are an occasional treat; take me back to my childhood; love 'em.
my children hated them
did not taste nice
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1397kJ / 329kcal
INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Juice From Concentrate(Grape, Pear, Pineapple, Peach), Gelatine (Pork, Beef), Humectant (Sorbitols), Corn Starch, Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Molasses, Hibiscus, Apple, Blackcurrant, Lemon, Safflower), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Lactic Acid, Flavourings, Citric Acid, Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil), Glazing Agents (Beeswax, Carnauba Wax).
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in Spain
Pack contains 3 servings
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
75g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1397kJ / 329kcal
|349kJ / 82kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|77.9g
|19.5g
|Sugars
|57.8g
|14.4g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Protein
|4.9g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
