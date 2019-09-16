By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chewy Raspberry Bonbons 200G

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Chewy Raspberry Bonbons 200G
£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy435kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars15.5g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1741kJ / 411kcal

Product Description

  • Sour raspberry flavour soft chewy bon bons.
  • Sour raspberry flavour soft chewy bon bons.
• SOFT CHEWY CENTRE Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • SOFT CHEWY CENTRE Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Soft chewy centre
  • Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Stabiliser (Acacia), Flavouring, Dextrose, Spirulina Concentrate, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. May contain Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy1741kJ / 411kcal435kJ / 103kcal
Fat5.9g1.5g
Saturates2.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate89.3g22.3g
Sugars61.8g15.5g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really nice sweet treat

5 stars

Yummmmmmmmmyyyyy - that's all you need to know :)

Gorgeous flavour

5 stars

Beautiful. Regular bonbons are nice but these are gorgeous!

Wonderful sort and chewy

5 stars

Wonderful sort and chewy

