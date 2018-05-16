By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jammie Dodger Minis 6 X 20G

image 1 of Jammie Dodger Minis 6 X 20G
Each 20g serving (4 biscuits) contains:
  • Energy373kJ 89kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars5.6g
    7%
  • Salt0.02g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Shortcake biscuits sandwiched with raspberry flavoured jam.
  • We love lunchboxes!
  • No added nasties
  • Full of jammie mischief
  • No hydrogenated fats
  • No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives
  • Non GM ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Raspberry Flavour Plum Jam (23%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plums, Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)), Palm Oil, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whey and Whey Derivatives (Milk), Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg & Nuts

Storage

To keep me fresh for longer, once opened, store in a cool dry place away from strong light.

Number of uses

20g = 4 biscuits

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
  • Consumer Services,
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • 0151 676 2352
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
  • www.burtonsbiscuits.com

Net Contents

6 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 20g (4 biscuits)% RI* per 20g (4 biscuits)RI* Adults
Energy kJ186937358400
Energy kcal4458952000
Fat g15.13470
of which Saturates g7g1.4720
Carbohydrates g70146260
of which Sugars g28.25.6790
Fibre g2.30.5
Protein g6.01.2550
Salt g0.10.0216
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
20g = 4 biscuits----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

