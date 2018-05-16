Jammie Dodger Minis 6 X 20G

- Energy373kJ 89kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Shortcake biscuits sandwiched with raspberry flavoured jam.
- We love lunchboxes!
- No added nasties
- Full of jammie mischief
- No hydrogenated fats
- No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives
- Non GM ingredients
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Raspberry Flavour Plum Jam (23%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plums, Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)), Palm Oil, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whey and Whey Derivatives (Milk), Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates), Salt
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg & Nuts
Storage
To keep me fresh for longer, once opened, store in a cool dry place away from strong light.
Number of uses
20g = 4 biscuits
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
- Consumer Services,
- Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- 0151 676 2352
- consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
- www.burtonsbiscuits.com
Net Contents
6 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 20g (4 biscuits)
|% RI* per 20g (4 biscuits)
|RI* Adults
|Energy kJ
|1869
|373
|5
|8400
|Energy kcal
|445
|89
|5
|2000
|Fat g
|15.1
|3
|4
|70
|of which Saturates g
|7g
|1.4
|7
|20
|Carbohydrates g
|70
|14
|6
|260
|of which Sugars g
|28.2
|5.6
|7
|90
|Fibre g
|2.3
|0.5
|Protein g
|6.0
|1.2
|5
|50
|Salt g
|0.1
|0.02
|1
|6
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20g = 4 biscuits
|-
|-
|-
|-
