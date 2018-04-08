By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wahl 14 In 1 Chromium Multigroomer

4(3)Write a review
Wahl 14 In 1 Chromium Multigroomer
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • Wahl® shaver with 5 attachment heads and 6 guide combs
  • Precision-ground blades for an effortless cut
  • Rechargeable battery for up to 60 minutes’ run time
  • The Wahl® 14-in-1 Chromium Multigroomer delivers all your male grooming needs in one electric shaver set. Switch between 5 included shaver heads to groom your whole body, including a foil shaver, detail trimmer and nose-hair trimmer.
  • Dual foil-shaver head delivers a smooth shave with a thin foil layer that cuts close to the skin. The trimmer blade is ideal for shaving your beard, and is compatible with the guide combs to vary lengths. Use the T-blade trimmer head to shape around your beard and sideburns for a groomed finish. This Wahl® shaver kit also comes with a detailer for trimming and a rotary shaver head for reaching awkward areas like nose and ears. 6 guide combs let you change the cutting lengths of the electric shaver to between 0.5mm and 16mm.
  • A built-in rechargeable battery gives you up to 60 minutes of cordless run time from a single charge. Take the electric shaver with you on holiday or when you're without a power supply to maintain your men's grooming routine from anywhere. Blade oil keeps the electric shaver sharp for consistent performance, and an included cleaning brush prevents clogging by removing fine hairs. This Wahl® shaver comes with a travel pouch for easy portability.
  • The Wahl® 14-in-1 Multigroomer comes with a 3-year manufacturer's warranty.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value for money

5 stars

A small compact trimmer with many functions.. good value

fab piece of kit

5 stars

i got this for my son he absolutely loves it lots of choice for precise trimming

Not as good as previous version

2 stars

I've been using a Wahl trimmer just like this for over 5 years. It was time to get a new one, and I saw this one, which seems to be an updated version of my old one. The quality of this new one is very poor compared to the original. It seems to be made out of cheap material. It does not cut as close as the old one either.

Usually bought next

Philips Mg3722/33 Multigroom

£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Wahl 9891-017 Beard Trimmer

£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Babyliss For Men 7456U Powerblade Pro Clipper

£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Joop Go Eau De Toilette Spray 50Ml

£ 18.00
£36.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here