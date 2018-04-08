Wahl 14 In 1 Chromium Multigroomer

Good value for money
A small compact trimmer with many functions.. good value
fab piece of kit
i got this for my son he absolutely loves it lots of choice for precise trimming
Not as good as previous version
I've been using a Wahl trimmer just like this for over 5 years. It was time to get a new one, and I saw this one, which seems to be an updated version of my old one. The quality of this new one is very poor compared to the original. It seems to be made out of cheap material. It does not cut as close as the old one either.