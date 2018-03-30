By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wahl Colour Pro Clipper

4.5(90)Write a review
image 1 of Wahl Colour Pro Clipper
£ 35.00
£35.00/each

Product Description

  • Wahl® Colour Pro clipper with 10 attachment combs
  • Adjustable 0.8mm–25mm cutting lengths
  • Rechargeable for cordless use

  • Make hair cutting at home effortless with the Wahl® Colour Pro clipper. 10 colour-coded attachment combs adjust the cutting length for precise styling and a built-in Powerdrive™ motor delivers a superior cutting performance. This cordless hair clipper offers 60 minutes of use on a full charge, for complete convenience.

    10 attachment combs

    The Wahl® hair clipper uses a colour-coded system, making it easy to get the style you want. Use the colour-code guide for precise lengths between 0.8mm and 25mm plus the thumb-adjustable taper for a customised style. Left and right ear combs are also included to make trimming around the ears safer.

    Powerdrive™ motor

    With its Powerdrive™ motor, this hair clipper makes light work of cutting through thicker hair. The self-sharpening, precision-ground blades are designed to remain sharp for a quick and quality cut with each use. The blades can also be rinsed, for easy cleaning.

    Cordless operation

    The Wahl® cordless hair clipper offers up to 60 minutes of cordless use with one full charge. For increased control, soft-touch grips on the handle prevent accidental slipping.

    Accessories

    Included with the rechargeable hair clippers are a pair of barber’s scissors, a comb, a cleaning brush and a travel pouch.

    The Wahl® Colour Pro clipper comes with a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

90 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Save on haircuts, paid for after two uses

4 stars

Very happy with these clippers. As others have pointed out the highest light blue attachment is useless, but the rest are fine. A full charge takes 12 hours and the red power light does not flash or go out, when fully charged, in contradiction to the manual

Nice looking

5 stars

I replaced old clippers with these very trendy looking ones.They cut really well.Very pleased with purchase.

Exactly what I expected

5 stars

A quality product received on time in perfect condition exactly as advertised

Great value

5 stars

Fantastic product. Very good price and many extras included.

Neat clippers

5 stars

Bought for my husband who is very pleased with these. Cutters fix on far better than his previous pair. Lightweight and easy to use

Great product!

5 stars

I bought this as a Xmas present for my loved one and he was really pleased with it. It is easy to use and leaves a good finish. Several different lengths which are great so he can blend easily.

Easy cut

4 stars

Great product easy to use and storage away, lots of attachments and brush to clean with

These are the best hair clippers I have ever had.

4 stars

Easy to use smooth cutting action they cut a lot better than I thought they would being cordless so I was very pleased with then. The dest cutters I have ever had. They came with a nice bag to keep them in and more cutting guards you need including left and right cutters for around the ears.

Easy to use

4 stars

Very light too hold and wizzes through my partners hair. Charge is good length of time.

Good quality product at very good price

5 stars

I bought this a month ago it was excellent value for money and I have no hesitation in recomending the product

1-10 of 90 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Nose And Eyebrow Trimmer Tm16

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Oral-B Pro 600 Cross Action Electric Toothbrush

£ 50.00
£50.00/each

Tesco Petit Pain 4 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.25/each

Herta Classic Frankfurter Hot Dogs 10 Pack 350G

£ 2.00
£0.57/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here