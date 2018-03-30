Wahl Colour Pro Clipper

Save on haircuts, paid for after two uses
Very happy with these clippers. As others have pointed out the highest light blue attachment is useless, but the rest are fine. A full charge takes 12 hours and the red power light does not flash or go out, when fully charged, in contradiction to the manual
Nice looking
I replaced old clippers with these very trendy looking ones.They cut really well.Very pleased with purchase.
Exactly what I expected
A quality product received on time in perfect condition exactly as advertised
Great value
Fantastic product. Very good price and many extras included.
Neat clippers
Bought for my husband who is very pleased with these. Cutters fix on far better than his previous pair. Lightweight and easy to use
Great product!
I bought this as a Xmas present for my loved one and he was really pleased with it. It is easy to use and leaves a good finish. Several different lengths which are great so he can blend easily.
Easy cut
Great product easy to use and storage away, lots of attachments and brush to clean with
These are the best hair clippers I have ever had.
Easy to use smooth cutting action they cut a lot better than I thought they would being cordless so I was very pleased with then. The dest cutters I have ever had. They came with a nice bag to keep them in and more cutting guards you need including left and right cutters for around the ears.
Easy to use
Very light too hold and wizzes through my partners hair. Charge is good length of time.
Good quality product at very good price
I bought this a month ago it was excellent value for money and I have no hesitation in recomending the product