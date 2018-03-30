Make hair cutting at home effortless with the Wahl® Colour Pro clipper. 10 colour-coded attachment combs adjust the cutting length for precise styling and a built-in Powerdrive™ motor delivers a superior cutting performance. This cordless hair clipper offers 60 minutes of use on a full charge, for complete convenience.

10 attachment combs

The Wahl® hair clipper uses a colour-coded system, making it easy to get the style you want. Use the colour-code guide for precise lengths between 0.8mm and 25mm plus the thumb-adjustable taper for a customised style. Left and right ear combs are also included to make trimming around the ears safer.

Powerdrive™ motor

With its Powerdrive™ motor, this hair clipper makes light work of cutting through thicker hair. The self-sharpening, precision-ground blades are designed to remain sharp for a quick and quality cut with each use. The blades can also be rinsed, for easy cleaning.

Cordless operation

The Wahl® cordless hair clipper offers up to 60 minutes of cordless use with one full charge. For increased control, soft-touch grips on the handle prevent accidental slipping.

Accessories

Included with the rechargeable hair clippers are a pair of barber’s scissors, a comb, a cleaning brush and a travel pouch.

The Wahl® Colour Pro clipper comes with a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty.