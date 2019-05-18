By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Baron De Ley Reserva Rioja 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Baron De Ley Reserva Rioja 75Cl
£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Reserva Rioja - Red Spanish Wine
  • This reserva was aged for 20 months in new oak casks and then matured in bottle to complete its evolution. Its deep cherry colour and complex aromas best express the quality within our 350 HA estates. This wine has been bottled unfiltered. Which might result in the appearance of natural sediments in the bottle.
  • Wine of Rioja, Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • Deep cherry colour with medium-high intensity, the nose offers coconut and toffee, evolving into spices and Mediterranean bush. The wine develops in the mouth offering a long fruity finish.

Region of Origin

Rioja

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Baron de Ley

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Gonzalo Rodriguez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are picked at the end of September by hand. They are then de-stemmed and crushed, maceration takes place for 7 days with two daily pump-overs. Fermentation takes place at 29°C for 14 days in stainless steel vats. The wine is then oaked for 20 months in American oak barrel, before been transferred to bottles, where it ages for a further 24 months.

History

  • Barón de Ley was founded in 1985 by a small group of Rioja wine professionals who wanted to develop a purely “vineyard driven” winery, oriented to the production of high quality wines from their own vineyards. They also wanted to develop and implement a new style of “modern” Rioja wines; wines of deeper colour, structure and concentration, in line with what today's most discerning consumers are looking for.

Regional Information

  • The vineyard is located in the Rioja Baja area, this offers a Mediterranean climate. The Mediterranean influence implies more insolation and less rains than in the western Rioja areas. This creates optimal conditions for the obtention of wines with more colour, concentration and poliphenolic maturation.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Barón De Ley, S.A.,
  • Mendavia,
  • España.

Return to

  • www.barondeley.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

a great Rioja very good value, most drinkable.

5 stars

a great Rioja very good value, most drinkable.

Usually bought next

Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva 75Cl

£ 11.00
£11.00/75cl

Trivento Private Reserve Malbec 75Cl

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here