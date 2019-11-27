By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Low Alcohol Cabernet Tempranillo 75Cl

1.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Low Alcohol Cabernet Tempranillo 75Cl
£ 2.75
£2.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Each glass (125ml) contains
  • Energy152kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 122kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Dealcoholised Cabernet Tempranillo wine.
  • This fruity blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Tempranillo full of red berry flavours, is made from carefully selected grapes, from the sun ripened vineyards of central Spain. We use an innovate technology called `spinning cone´that gently removes the alcohol, creating a great tasting drink with less than 0.5% alcohol. Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy at its best drink within 1 year of purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.
  • This fruity blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Tempranillo full of red berry flavours, is made from carefully selected grapes, from the sun ripened vineyards of central Spain. We use an innovate technology called `spinning cone´that gently removes the alcohol, creating a great tasting drink with less than 0.5% alcohol. Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy at its best drink within 1 year of purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Spicy & medium bodied
  • Perfectly ripened in intense sunshine
  • Dealcoholised Cabernet Tempranillo wine
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dealcoholised Cabernet Tempranillo Wine, Glycerine, Concentrated Grape Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This fruity blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Tempranillo, full of red berry flavours, is made from carefully selected grapes, from the sun ripened vineyards of central Spain.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

0.4

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon, Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • Grapes undergo strict controls in the vineyards to decide the correct moment to be harvested and transformed into a wine with the right amount of sugar and acidity. We use an innovative technology called "spinning cone" that gently removes the alcohol, creating a great tasting drink with less than 0.5% alcohol.

History

  • Our Felix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and has streamlined production facilities and state of the art warehousing all on site. We combine traditional methods of vine cultivation with modern winemaking via our experienced winemakers. The Solis family owns (400 hectares) and works in partnership with 5.000 family-owned vine growers. From vine to bottle, this winery has the best equipment to ensure quality control at every stage.

Regional Information

  • This wine is made from grapes grown in the sun-ripened vineyards of central Spain. Very hot days during the summer, cold nights during the winter and low rainfall all year round contribute to the aromatic quality of the wines. The climate is moderated by altitude, as the plains lie over 1000 metres above sea level, thus improving the conditions for agriculture, with vineyards and olive trees dominating the landscape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. To enjoy at its best drink within 1 year of purchase. Once open, refrigerate and drink within 2 days.

Produce of

Produce of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with BBQ meats.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Felix Solis S.L.,
  • Autovía del Sur Km. 199,
  • Valdepeñas,
  • España.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy122kJ / 29kcal152kJ / 36kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.7g12.1g
Sugars1.0g1.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.3g0.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't bother.

2 stars

Sorry, doesn't even smell like wine. Description as "spicy" is an exaggeration. Tastes like slightly sharp red grape juice. Only thing in its flavour is the lack of alcohol.

Don't bother, it's foul.

1 stars

Such a great idea.... but its atrocious. Alcohol removed and then diluted with grape juice, just sweet and foul. Don't bother either, start drinking again, or buy grape juice.

very pleasant

4 stars

I struggle to find alcohol free wine that isn't horrible. This is very nice ... keep chilled though

Disappointing

1 stars

I’m afraid this was truly dire. It was like a glass of vinegar that had a tablespoon of sugar dissolved in it. Very disappointing.

Awful

1 stars

Unfortunately this went down the sink. It was very sweet nothing like wine at all.

Disgusting

1 stars

Absolutely vile, it tastes like the rosehip syrup they used to put on the rice pudding at school. I could not even use it to clean the lavatory.

Usually bought next

Tesco Low Alcohol Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 2.75
£2.75/75cl

Tesco Low Alcohol Sparkling White Wine 75Cl

£ 2.75
£2.75/75cl

Rawsons Retreat Cabernet 75Cl 0.5% Alcohol

£ 4.00
£4.00/75cl

Eisberg Cabernet 75Cl Alcohol Free

£ 3.50
£3.50/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here