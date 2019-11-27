Tesco Low Alcohol Cabernet Tempranillo 75Cl

Don't bother.
Sorry, doesn't even smell like wine. Description as "spicy" is an exaggeration. Tastes like slightly sharp red grape juice. Only thing in its flavour is the lack of alcohol.
Don't bother, it's foul.
Such a great idea.... but its atrocious. Alcohol removed and then diluted with grape juice, just sweet and foul. Don't bother either, start drinking again, or buy grape juice.
very pleasant
I struggle to find alcohol free wine that isn't horrible. This is very nice ... keep chilled though
Disappointing
I’m afraid this was truly dire. It was like a glass of vinegar that had a tablespoon of sugar dissolved in it. Very disappointing.
Awful
Unfortunately this went down the sink. It was very sweet nothing like wine at all.
Disgusting
Absolutely vile, it tastes like the rosehip syrup they used to put on the rice pudding at school. I could not even use it to clean the lavatory.