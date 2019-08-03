Tesco Low Alcohol Garnacha Rose 75Cl

The best AF wine yet!
Chilled it is the best alcohol free wine I have ever tasted. Many of them taste like three day old grape juice with a splash of vinegar added. This is fruity, fresh and delicious. You won't be disappointed.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 163kJ / 39kcal
INGREDIENTS: Dealcoholised Garnacha Rosé Wine, Glycerine, Concentrated Grape Juice, Citric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide).
Rosé
0.4
Felix Solis SL
Screwcap
Antolin Gonzalez
Spain
Wine
Grenache
Ambient
Store in a cool dark place. To enjoy at its best drink within 1 year of purchase. Once open, refrigerate and drink within 2 days.
Produce of Spain
This bottle contains 6 glasses
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
18 Years
75cl ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|163kJ / 39kcal
|204kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|11.7g
|14.6g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
