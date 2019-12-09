Tesco Low Alcohol Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

disappointing - very sweet - like grape juice
I bought this to try hoping that it would taste like a Sauvignon Blanc but no so strong. I was disappointed. It was really sweet - like a grape juice - and couldn't have tasted less like a SB than a coke.
Sweet apple juicea
If you want something tasting like over sweet apple juice, then you might like this. Tasting like Sauvignon Blanc? No way! One day they might learn how to make wine without the alcohol, sadly it hasn’t happened yet.
Smoothes wine I have had so far
The smoothest wine I have drank so far. It has a great fresh and crisp taste. Excellent at room temperature. You can enjoy the wine without feeling hangover or guilt. Great for the holidays too.
As good as it gets
For a none/reduced alcohol item it is no better or worse than any other but the price makes it more appealing